Dorsey Expands U.S.-China Practice with High Profile Hires

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney has expanded its highly regarded U.S.-China practice with the addition of Marc Kushner as a Partner together with his team in the Firm’s New York office. Mr. Kushner is a leading mergers and acquisitions lawyer, focusing on complex cross-border transactions including extensive experience with U.S.-China cross-border transactions. Mr. Kushner is Dorsey’s new Head of U.S. M&A.

Mr. Kushner and his team join Dorsey from Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt’s New York office, where he led Osler’s U.S. M&A team and was part of a group recognized by Chambers Global with a Band 1 ranking in the Global Guide. Marc has also been recognized for several years by IFLR 1000: The Guide to the World’s Leading Financial Law Firms as a Notable Practitioner in M&A and Private Equity. His experience includes advising public and private companies, private equity firms and pension funds on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts, minority investments, recapitalizations and other transactional matters. Prior to joining Osler, Mr. Kushner spent 17 years at Debevoise & Plimpton.

Mr. Kushner has advised clients in a number of U.S.-China cross-border transactions, including the following:

Advised Fibocom Wireless in its acquisition of Sierra Wireless’ automotive embedded module product line for US$165 million. The transaction was awarded one of the Top 10 M&A Deals in 2020 by Capital China.

Advised China Molybdenum in its US$2.65 billion acquisition of Freeport-McMoRan’s indirect 56% interest in the Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt mine. The deal was awarded Platts Global Metals Deal of the Year 2017.

Advised BHR Newwood in its US$1.1 billion acquisition of Lundin Mining's indirect 24% interest in the Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine.

Advised China Molybdenum in its US$1.5 billion acquisition of Anglo American’s Brazilian niobium and phosphates businesses.

Advised China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. in the sale by Louis Dreyfus Company of its global metals business to NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund for US$466 million. The fund was managed by New China Capital Legend as general partner, with China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and AXAM Asset Management as two limited partners.

In addition to Mr. Kushner and his team, Dorsey’s China practice has recently added talent in several important areas of client need. Justin Wang, practicing in the areas of cross-border litigation and national security, joined the Beijing office. Gan Wang, a seasoned corporate and tax attorney, joined the Firm’s Shanghai office. In Hong Kong, Joshua Wong joined Dorsey’s international arbitration and commercial disputes resolution team. All these three attorneys are fluent in Chinese and English and have both U.S. and Chinese law background and training.

Dorsey’s U.S. China Practice mainly serves the following industries: biotech and life sciences; e-commerce and logistics; high-end manufacturing; chemicals and materials; mining and natural resources; technology; financial services; automotive; and internet of things. Dorsey’s U.S.-China practice has received numerous accolades and awards, including recent recognition in Legal 500, IFLR, Chambers, and Legal 100 Asia; four 2021 China Business Law Awards by the China Business Journal; a China Business Law Journal “Deal of the Year Award” in 2020 as counsel for Eddingpharm Group in its acquisition of assets from Eli Lilly; and many more.

“Dorsey’s U.S.-China Practice Group works seamlessly with our multidisciplinary teams across the 19 offices of the firm to provide 24/7, multi-lingual legal services to our global clients on cross-border M&A transactions, and the addition of Marc Kushner, his team and other attorneys in our Asian offices add even more power to our cross-border representations,” noted Catherine Pan, Partner and Corporate Group Head in the Firm’s New York office and Head of the Firm’s globally recognized U.S.-China transactional practice.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

