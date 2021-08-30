Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dorsey New York Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2022

08/30/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Best Lawyers in America and Lawyers of the Year

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that six lawyers from the Firm’s New York office were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022 (BL Rankings LLC) and one attorney as a 2022 Lawyer of the Year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005571/en/

Best Lawyers in America names Richard H. Silberberg as 2022 New York Arbitration “Lawyer of the Year”. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Best Lawyers in America names Richard H. Silberberg as 2022 New York Arbitration “Lawyer of the Year”. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as the 2022 Lawyer of the Year and 2022 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, and the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers 2022 Lawyer of the Year:

  • Richard H. Silberberg
    New York–Arbitration

Richard is Co-Chair of Dorsey’s firmwide International Arbitration and Litigation Practice Group, a past President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators, and a current Director of the New York International Arbitration Center.

The Best Lawyers in America 2022: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers:

NEW YORK, NY

  • Sandra Edelman (2007)
    Litigation–Intellectual Property
  • Bruce R. Ewing (2005)
    Trademark Law
  • Jonathan M. Herman (2012)
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation–Trusts & Estates
  • Laura M. Lestrade (*)
    Employment Law – Individuals
  • Carlos E. Méndez-Peñate (2003)
    International Trade and Finance Law
  • Richard H. Silberberg (2007)
    Arbitration
    Mediation

The 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the professional excellence of lawyers in 147 practice areas. More than 10.8 million evaluations were analyzed in the United States, resulting in the recognition of approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice across the country.

The “Lawyer of the Year” honors are awarded to only one lawyer per practice area in each geographic region with extremely high overall feedback from his or her peers, making it an exceptional distinction.

Search The Best Lawyers in America by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pAZURE POWER GLOBAL : Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022 (Form 6-K)
PU
05:12pMERIDIAN : Press Release, issued August 30, 2021 by Meridian Corporation (Form 8-K)
PU
05:12pNVIDIA : Duos Technologies Uses AI-Powered Inspection to Help Railway Operators Stay on Track
PU
05:12pFS BANCORP : Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization (Form 8-K)
PU
05:12pMID PENN BANCORP : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)
PU
05:12pONE GAS : Investor Update
PU
05:12pGovernance in the age of climate change
PU
05:12pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webinar Earnings Presentation
PU
05:12pSTRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA : Certain Litigation Relating to the Transaction (Form 8-K)
PU
05:12pVIEW : Natural light makes us better workers. Here's how
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS