Dorsey New York Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2022

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that six lawyers from the Firm’s New York office were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022 (BL Rankings LLC) and one attorney as a 2022 Lawyer of the Year.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as the 2022 Lawyer of the Year and 2022 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, and the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers 2022 Lawyer of the Year:

Richard H. Silberberg

New York–Arbitration

Richard is Co-Chair of Dorsey’s firmwide International Arbitration and Litigation Practice Group, a past President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators, and a current Director of the New York International Arbitration Center.

The Best Lawyers in America 2022: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers:

NEW YORK, NY

Sandra Edelman (2007)

Litigation–Intellectual Property

(2007) Litigation–Intellectual Property Bruce R. Ewing (2005)

Trademark Law

(2005) Trademark Law Jonathan M. Herman (2012)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation–Trusts & Estates

(2012) Commercial Litigation Litigation–Trusts & Estates Laura M. Lestrade (*)

Employment Law – Individuals

(*) Employment Law – Individuals Carlos E. Méndez-Peñate (2003)

International Trade and Finance Law

(2003) International Trade and Finance Law Richard H. Silberberg (2007)

Arbitration

Mediation

The 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the professional excellence of lawyers in 147 practice areas. More than 10.8 million evaluations were analyzed in the United States, resulting in the recognition of approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice across the country.

The “Lawyer of the Year” honors are awarded to only one lawyer per practice area in each geographic region with extremely high overall feedback from his or her peers, making it an exceptional distinction.

