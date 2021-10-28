Dorsey Receives LCLD 2021 Legal Compass and Top Performer Awards

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that the Firm has been named a 2021 Compass Award winner and a 2021 Top Performer Award winner by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The LCLD recognizes law firms and corporations that show a strong commitment to building organizations that are more diverse and a more inclusive legal profession.

The LCLD is one of the nation’s leading organizations promoting diversity and consists of more than 350 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession.

The Top Performer award recognizes those organizations in the top 20 percent for participation in LCLD programs and activities.

The Compass Award recognizes those individuals and organizations that fulfill all of the following requirements in a single calendar year:

Member attendance at the 2020 LCLD Annual Membership Meeting and/or Member attendance at a 2021 Leadership Summit and/or submission of a Leader’s Pledge.

Participation in the LCLD Fellows and Pathfinder Programs.

Participation in an LCLD Pipeline program (the 1L Scholars program or the Success in Law School Mentoring Program).

Last month, the LCLD’s Board of Directors announced a requirement for members to create a public pledge detailing actions they will take to advance diverse talent. We are proud to be among those organizations who created a pledge in advance of the June 2022 deadline. Read Bill Stoeri’s pledge and read more about the LCLD awards and view the full lists of winners.

“We are honored to receive both the 2021 Legal Compass and Top Performer Awards,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “To advance a culture of equality where every person feels like they belong, we are actively involved in initiatives which promote and foster diversity within the Firm and the larger legal community.”

