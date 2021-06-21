Log in
Dot Sheehan, Founder, President and CEO of Operation Hat Trick, to Appear on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek June 22

06/21/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dot Sheehan, founder, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization Operation Hat Trick (OHT), will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, June 22.

“Dot Sheehan is truly a trailblazer in the sports marketing industry as one of the first women to negotiate marketing contracts for professional athletes,” Meek said. “Perhaps even more impressive than her story of breaking the glass ceiling in the sports marketing world, is Dot’s focus on improving the lives, happiness and health of veterans through her nonprofit Operation Hat Trick.”

Operation Hat Trick is a nonprofit organization that “supports the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of OHT branded merchandise, proceeds of which are donated to those organizations that support OHT’s mission.” Prior to Operation Hat Trick, Dot was the senior associate athletics director for external relations at the University of New Hampshire for almost 20 years. She oversaw all areas that affected the external public at the Division I, 20-sport university. Prior to her time there, she was president of Sheehan Sports Marketing, a consulting firm that represented professional athletes on the marketing side of their lives.

Sheehan was one of the first female “agents'' in sports and has continued to work with women whose goal is to make sports their career. In 2012, she was awarded the UNH Alumni Association Profile of Service Award for contributions made to the university. She also received the 2013 Innovators’ Award for her vision and work with Operation Hat Trick. She is the first female and the first UNH staff member to receive the award. In 2020, Dot was announced as an International Collegiate Licensing Association (ICLA) 2020 Hall of Fame inductee. In 2019, Sheehan became only the 10th recipient of the multi-decade old International Collegiate Licensing Association’s coveted ICLA Service Award.

“Dot has the uncanny ability to use both humor, candor and tenderness to relay OHT’s impact in a way that has the power to put things into perspective, something we could all use from time to time,” Meek said. “Her passion for ensuring the success of our nation’s heroes will touch the audience and stir them to look at their own lives through a fresh lens and perhaps even motivating them to give back to the veterans or others in need in their own communities.”

Each week, Next Steps Forward appears on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

CONTACT: CHRISTINA STROBACK 
(319) 936-9300


