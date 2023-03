March 13 (Reuters) -

* DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH SAYS RECENT INTEREST RATE RISE "BLINDSIDED" SOME PEOPLE - CNBC INTERVIEW

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS CCC RATE BANK LOANS IS ANOTHER AREA TO WATCH

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS RAPIDITY OF FED RESPONSE HAS BEEN IMPRESSIVE

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS REGIONAL BANK CRISIS MAY PORTEND PROBLEMS DOWN IN THE RISKIER AREAS OF CREDIT, INCLUDING HIGH YIELD CORPORATE BONDS

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS MORE PLAUSIBLE ODDS OF RECESSION IN 4-6 MONTHS TIME FRAME

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS FED WILL RAISE 25 BASIS POINTS AT NEXT MEETING

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS THINK MARCH FED HIKE WILL BE LAST INCREASE

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS FED WILL RAISE RATES NEXT METTING TO SAVE CREDIBILITY

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS FED IS ACCEPTING BONDS THAT ARE WORTH AS LOW AS 55 CENTS ON DOLLAR, ONLY TO BACK STOP THESE SECURITIES IS TO PRINT MONEY

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS WILL BE PROOF POSITIVE THAT FED FOLLOWS 2-YEAR IF THE FOMC DOESN'T RAISE RATES MARCH 22

* DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH SAYS SHOULD BE AVOIDING LOWER TIERS OF CREDIT