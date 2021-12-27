Log in
Douglas A. Wright, CCO of The Investment Center, Inc., Elected to FINRA Committee

12/27/2021 | 08:31am EST
BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. (TIC), an independent broker-dealer for financial services professionals, is proud to announce that its Chief Compliance Officer, Douglas A. Wright, was elected to serve on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Regional Committee for the third time. Mr. Wright will serve as a FINRA North Region District 9 Representative for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Mr. Wright is a Certified Regulatory and Compliance Professional™ and holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 24, 4, and 27 licenses.

“I am thrilled to have been elected again to serve as one of the District 9 Representatives. As part of the committee, I will work to provide FINRA member input in its policies and rulemaking considerations, help educate member firms of FINRA’s mission to protect investors and serve on disciplinary panels as needed,” Doug commented. “The regulatory landscape has changed significantly over the last few years with the addition of Regulation Best Interest and the changing DOL rule. It is crucial that member firms participate in the process and have a forum to provide feedback while understanding the need for such regulations to develop and evolve.”

FINRA recently held annual elections to fill vacancies on the Small Firm Advisory Committee (SFAC) and the Regional Committees. Additionally, at its December meeting, the FINRA Board of Governors (FINRA Board) also appointed several individuals to fill additional vacancies on the SFAC and the National Adjudicatory Council (NAC).

“Doug’s participation on FINRA committees has been instrumental in our success and ability to quickly adapt to the ever-changing financial services industry,” stated Ralph DeVito, President and CEO. “Doug has been with our firm for 20 years and continuously ensures we adhere to ethical behavior standards. He is integral in the development of business policies and procedures to comply with the regulators, but also takes into consideration the ease of doing business for our financial professionals. His willingness to donate his time and efforts to serve the financial services industry makes us all proud.”

Contact Information
Marc Lefurge
Chief Marketing Officer
mlefurge@investctr.com
(908) 707-4422

Additional Information
About the Investment Center, Inc.
The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer founded in 1986 with the purpose of providing back-office support services, investment tools, technology, and a broad selection of non-proprietary products to a national network of more than 300 independent financial advisors in offices across the nation. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.investmentctr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1f150a-0c93-409f-9564-7ec9f99228be


