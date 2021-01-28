Log in
Douglas GmbH: Douglas reduces its store network by around 500 stores; ongoing EBITDA contribution of around 120 million euros and net one-off cash charge of 94 million euros expected

01/28/2021 | 02:59am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Douglas GmbH: Douglas reduces its store network by around 500 stores; ongoing EBITDA contribution of around 120 million euros and net one-off cash charge of 94 million euros expected

28-Jan-2021 / 08:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Douglas has completed the analysis of its Europe-wide store network, which was initiated in the summer of 2020, and has decided on adjustments with the approval of the Supervisory Board and shareholders. Around 500 of the approximately 2,400 shops across Europe are to be closed by the end of September 2022, mainly in Southern Europe. With the adjustments to the store network a leaner organisational structure will be implemented. As a result, Douglas expects an annual EBITDA contribution of around 120 million euros. This comes with an estimated one-off cash charge of 94 million euros net in the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22.
 

Language: English
Company: Douglas GmbH
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: XS1251078009, XS1251077373
WKN: A161MW, A161W3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Dublin
EQS News ID: 1163928

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1163928  28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

