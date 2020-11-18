Log in
Dow Edges Higher on Vaccine Optimism

11/18/2020 | 10:03am EST

By Mischa Frankl-Duval

U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday amid a mixed streak of earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.2%, to 29852 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.1%.

Stocks have generally risen over the past month, buoyed by optimism that scientists are getting closer to producing and distributing coronavirus vaccines effective enough to curtail infection levels. A vaccine would improve the outlook among business-owners and consumers by signaling that the economy will return to pre-Covid levels.

"Given the nature of this crisis, the only way to get out of this cycle of first wave, second wave, third wave [of infections] is to start circulating a vaccine, and that's going to begin relatively shortly," said James McCormick, a strategist at NatWest Markets. "If you can convince the consumer to both re-engage in the economy, and also that they'll have a job in the next six months, that unleashes a major sector of the economy."

Pfizer shares rose 2.7% early in the session. The drugmaker said Wednesday that final results from its joint clinical trial with BioNTech showed its coronavirus inoculation was 95% effective, and that it plans to seek authorization for the vaccine within days.

Boeing jumped 4.7% after the U.S. cleared the plane maker's 737 MAX for passenger flights, helping to resolve the plane maker's biggest pre-pandemic crisis.

Shares in Lowe's dropped over 4.4%. The home-improvement retailer said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales to be about flat compared with the prior-year period due to Covid-19-related operating expenses.

Rival Target's shares rose 2.3% after the retailer said sales rose steadily in its most recent quarter as demand for household goods and home-office supplies continued to grow during the pandemic.

After markets close, Nvidia and L Brands will disclose their quarterly earnings, giving investors fresh insights into the health of American businesses.

In broader markets, a litany of concerns including new restrictions on social and business activity, and the halting pace of economic recovery, are weighing on overall sentiment. Hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package are also ebbing, investors said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday cautioned that the economy faces significant challenges and uncertainty because of the increased spread of the coronavirus. He also said it was too soon to say how a potential vaccine would change the outlook, with the possibility of widespread vaccination still many months away.

The number of newly reported Covid-19 cases rose on Tuesday, and hospitalizations hit another record in the U.S. With cases on the rise, more states are implementing new restrictions on people's activity. Ohio imposed on Tuesday a statewide curfew, requiring residents to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fresh data Wednesday showed that U.S. housing starts for October rose almost 5% to 1.53 million, exceeding the consensus estimates of 2.5% growth. The American housing market has been one of the few bright spots in the economy this year.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.4%.

Most major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.1% by the close of trading after local authorities said there had been a jump in coronavirus cases.

Akane Otani contributed to this article.

Write to Mischa Frankl-Duval at Mischa.Frankl-Duval@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 1002ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.38% 89.185 Delayed Quote.156.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 29849.38 Delayed Quote.4.95%
L BRANDS, INC. -2.31% 34.459 Delayed Quote.95.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 11928.346812 Delayed Quote.37.56%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 11859.461438 Delayed Quote.32.89%
NIKKEI 225 -1.10% 25728.14 Real-time Quote.9.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.55% 528.84 Delayed Quote.128.17%
PFIZER INC. 3.32% 37.245 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3608.25 Delayed Quote.12.26%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.28% 390.15 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.50% 218.27 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
