By Matt Grossman and Caitlin McCabe

Stocks are higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, putting major indexes on track to recover after falling Tuesday, as the deadline nears for lawmakers to resolve the debt-ceiling standoff.

Meanwhile, regional-bank shares are jumping after Western Alliance--a lender investors have worried about--gave a positive update on deposit growth.

Target stock is rising, recently up 2.2%, even after the retailer said sales growth stalled and profit fell in the most recent quarter. Cisco Systems will report earnings later Wednesday.

In recent trading:

Stocks advanced. The Dow industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were each up by about 0.6%.

Hospitality companies were among the best performers, benefitting from continued post-pandemic consumer demand for travel. Wynn Resorts is up 6.9% and Carnival is up 5.7%.

Regional banks climbed. Western Alliance said its deposits grew by more than $2 billion so far this quarter. Its shares gained, along with those of PacWest, Comerica and Zions.

On the housing front: Housing starts for April rose 2.2% on a monthly basis, beating expectations of a 1.4% decline. But building permits fell 1.5%, versus an expected rise.

Earnings update: Target's results came after Home Depot warned of its first annual sales decline since 2009. Walmart reports Thursday.

Yields on U.S. government bonds were little changed. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked higher to 3.564%, from 3.548% Tuesday.

The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3%, on pace to finish higher for the sixth session in the last eight trading days. The index has risen to a roughly two-month high.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 shed 0.2%. Indexes in China fell, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to top 30000 for the first time since 2021.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com and Caitlin McCabe at caitlin.mccabe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1230ET