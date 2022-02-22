Dow, Nasdaq down more than 2% as investors await Biden comments

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Investors await comments from Biden
* All S&P sectors in the red
* Indexes down: Dow 2%, S&P 500 1.8%, Nasdaq 2.1%
NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were sharply lower
in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Dow and Nasdaq each
down more than 2%, with investor jitters rising over the
Ukraine-Russia crisis ahead of an expected update from U.S.
President Joe Biden.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that
the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on
Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions
in the former Soviet republic's east.
The prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia kept
investor uncertainty high.
The Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy with the
United States and other countries as it faced actions from a
slew of countries. Britain published a list of sanctions and
Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project,
which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian
gas.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 692.09 points,
or 2.03%, to 33,387.09, the S&P 500 lost 78.39 points, or
1.80%, to 4,270.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
288.67 points, or 2.13%, to 13,259.40.
"The short term news around Ukraine it's very important for
the minute-by-minute pricing, but over the course of 2022 it's
the (Federal Reserve) and inflation that's gonna write the
story, not what happens in Ukraine, as regrettable as the
situation is there," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment
officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Home Depot Inc slid 9.8% after the home improvement
chain reported a decline in gross profit margins for the holiday
quarter due to a jump in transportation and labor costs. Its
stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
