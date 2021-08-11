Dow, S&P 500 hit records as inflation growth slows

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. CPI growth slows in July
* Coinbase Global jumps on posting upbeat Q2 profit
* Virgin Galactic slides as MS downgrades to "underweight"
* Dow up 0.61%, S&P 500 up 0.18%, Nasdaq down 0.30%
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial
Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Wednesday, as data
indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors
tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of
a large infrastructure bill.
The Labor Department said the consumer price index increased
0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the largest drop in
month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the
potential for runaway inflation.
"We will take the modest positive and take whatever tailwind
it provides to stocks today but all it really did is remove a
little potential anxiety in the event that it had been much
worse than it turned out to be," said David Joy, chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"But the whole debate about whether or not inflation is
transitory or not is less unresolved as a result of this report
today so the follow through is somewhat limited."
Investors have been closely attuned to inflation pressures
in recent months, concerned that a continual rise in prices
could push the Federal Reserve to begin to scale down its
ultra-accommodative policy stance earlier than anticipated.
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on
Wednesday that with the U.S. economy growing at a robust pace,
it signals the "time has come to dial back the settings." In
addition, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said
the central bank should announce its timeline to reduce its
massive bondholding next month, with tapering to begin in
October.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.77 points,
or 0.61%, to 35,480.44, the S&P 500 gained 8.15 points,
or 0.18%, to 4,444.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
44.15 points, or 0.3%, to 14,743.94.
After the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan
infrastructure package on Tuesday, an additional $3.5 trillion
budget plan full of new domestic programs was also approved by
the legislative body but disagreements within the Democratic
party threatened the size and scope of the spending.
Equipment maker Caterpillar Inc, up 3.46%, was the
biggest boost to the Dow, while peer Deere & Co gained
2.04%. Also moving higher were construction materials supplier
Vulcan Materials Co, up 2.95% and steelmaker Nucor Corp
2.95%, building on gains in the prior session on
expectations of benefiting from infrastructure projects.
The materials and industrials were the
best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.
Technology stocks moved off earlier lows in the wake of a
strong 10-year note auction, which sent yields lower
after a five day streak of gains session amid optimism about a
stronger economic reopening.
NortonLifeLock Inc gained 8.22% after the
cybersecurity company agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast
for up to $8.6 billion.
Coinbase Global Inc rose 2.79% after the
cryptocurrency exchange beat market estimates for second-quarter
profit, helped by a near 38% jump in trading volumes on a
sequential basis.
Virgin Galactic slid 14.03% after Morgan Stanley
downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight,"
pointing to a prolonged period of no flights.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Diane Craft)