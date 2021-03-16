Dow Slumps; Tech Stocks Continue Rebound

By Joe Wallace and Alexander Osipovich

Technology stocks climbed Tuesday, recovering ground after recent losses, while major U.S. stock indexes were mixed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the broad-based S&P 500 inched up 0.1%.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at records Monday, while the Nasdaq is down more than 3.5% from its record close last month. Shares of tech companies have steadied in recent sessions after tumbling in late February and early March. The tech selloff came as bond yields surged, making shares of tech and other fast-growing companies less attractive to investors.

Tech and communications were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Apple was up 1.6%, while Google gained 2% and Facebook climbed 2.7%.

"Tech has faced headwinds for the past couple of months," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "But I find it hard to give up on tech. In the longer term, when you look at what's really driving the U.S. economy, it's tech."

Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve to see whether it will address the recent rise in bond yields. Rate-setters at the central bank are gathering for a two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to make public remarks at the meeting's conclusion on Wednesday.

Loose monetary policy, along with progress on Covid-19 vaccinations and President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, have helped lift the S&P 500 to record highs in recent months. But any indications that the Fed is worried about inflation could dent the stock market's rally.

"Everything is feeding off the fact there is this huge recovery taking place," said Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros, part of Société Générale.

"That should obviously help some of the sectors that have been beaten down for a long time and are obviously a lot cheaper," Mr. Kamal said. "We are going to see a rise of the forgotten."

Investors largely looked past shaky economic data released Tuesday, chalking up the disappointing numbers to unusual circumstances in February, such as the severe weather that wreaked havoc over parts of the country.

Retail sales fell 3% last month, data from the Commerce Department showed. Economists had expected a pullback -- though a smaller one -- after a jump in spending at the start of the year. February tends to be a quiet month for retail sales, and the weather also depressed sales.

Meanwhile, industrial production fell 2.2% in February compared with January, breaking four consecutive months of gains, according to new data from the Fed. The bulk of the declines were due to winter weather, which sent some plants offline, the central bank said.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was recently 1.609%, unchanged from Monday's settle. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Although yields have eased back at the start of the week, many investors expect them to rise again in response to expectations of a pickup in growth and inflation.

"Bond volatility is going to stay elevated probably at least through the summer, if not beyond that," said Eoin Murray, head of investment at Federated Hermès. "The bond market is considerably more nervous about inflationary prospects than the equity market appears to be."

Every so often, stocks are rattled by rising bond yields, Mr. Murray said. "Then they forget about it and charge off again," he added, pointing to gains for the stock market in recent sessions.

Oil prices were on course to fall for a third consecutive session, trimming an advance that had pushed prices to their highest level in almost two years. Futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, fell 0.9% to $68.29 a barrel.

Rising coronavirus case numbers in Europe have fed into "growing doubts about whether demand will in fact recover as strongly as expected, at least in the second quarter," Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch wrote in a note.

Overseas markets were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%, led by shares of companies that produce cars and car parts. German-listed shares of Volkswagen rallied 9.8% after the auto maker said it expected business to recover significantly this year.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 1236ET