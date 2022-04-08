Dow gains, S&P 500 slips as market weighs Fed rate hikes

* Banks report Q1 earnings starting next week
* 10-year Treasury yield at three-year highs
NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dow rose and the S&P 500
ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank
shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with
an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to
aggressively tackle inflation.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a
three-year high of 2.73%, helping boost the S&P banking index
, which on Thursday had slumped to 13-month lows.
Rate-sensitive lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc all gained.
Since peaking at two-month highs in late March, the market
has trended lower as the Fed signals it will aggressively hike
rates, leading investors to reposition their portfolios.
Economically sensitive value shares this year have outperformed
tech-heavy growth stocks, which often depend on low rates.
"We're going into a very long-term and meaningful period of
value outperforming growth. It's not merely a cyclical
adjustment, but a secular story," said David Bahnsen, chief
investment officer at wealth manager the Bahnsen Group in
Newport Beach, California.
"The value-growth story is a big one and it is a byproduct
of two things, which is what you want. Growth is overvalued and
value is undervalued," he said.
Investors are weighing the probability of a recession with
two outcomes. On the one hand, the Fed could engineer a "soft
landing" with slowing but positive growth, making banks
"woefully oversold," said UBS bank analyst Erika Najarian.
Or a sharp slowdown is imminent, which would cause a
knee-jerk bank share sale as "owning banks in a recession is no
fun," she said.
Big U.S. banks, which kick off the first-quarter results
season next week, are expected to report a large decline in
earnings from a year earlier, when they benefited from
exceptionally strong dealmaking and trading.
"There's always going to be a price at some point where
people are going to step in and think things are cheap and they
might buy," said Randy Frederick, managing director, trading and
derivatives, at Schwab Center for Financial Research.
"Perhaps a 52-week low was enough to entice some people into
the financial sector," Frederick said, noting the 10-year
Treasury yield was at its highest level since March 2019.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 11.59
points, or 0.26%, to end at 4,488.62 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 183.66 points, or 1.32%, to 13,713.64.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.21 points, or
0.42%, to 34,727.78.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the
week lower. The Nasdaq was hit after Fed officials raised
concerns about rapid rate hikes causing a slowdown.
Shares of Tesla Inc, Nvidia Corp and
Alphabet Inc fell as megacap stocks extended this
week's decline as the surge in Treasury yields weighed.
The NYSE FANG+TM index, which includes Amazon.com
Inc and Apple Inc, and semiconductor stocks
also fell sharply this week.
Robinhood Markets Inc fell after a report said
Goldman Sachs downgraded the online brokerage, while Kroger Co
jumped on a ratings upgrade.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York
Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen
Paramasivam in Bengaluru
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)