Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dow poised to confirm bear market as recession fears mount

09/23/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20% from its peak close in January and was on track to confirm a bear market on Friday, as investors shunned risk assets on fears of a recession triggered by a rapid pace of interest rate hikes.

If the index closes 20% below its all-time closing high of 36,799.65 points hit on Jan. 4, it would confirm a bear market, according to a widely used definition.

The Dow would be the last of the three main indexes to confirm a bear market. The S&P 500 hit that milestone in June and the Nasdaq in March.

The three main indexes were also testing their June lows, a fall below which would push them to the levels last seen nearly two years ago. The Dow and the S&P 500 hit a near two-year low during the session on Friday. The renewed selling pressure comes in a week that saw the U.S. Federal Reserve raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time this year and a vow to keep going until inflation is tamed.

It has been a tumultuous year for Wall Street with Russia's invasion of Ukraine also adding to investors woes.

The Dow is down 19% this year, while the S&P 500 has lost 23% and the Nasdaq has shed 31%.

Heightened fears of a U.S. downturn next year and its impact on corporate profits has prompted brokerages to downgrade their year-end price targets for the S&P 500.

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 597.85 points, or 1.99%, at 29,478.83, the S&P 500 was down 79.06 points, or 2.10%, at 3,678.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 231.84 points, or 2.09%, at 10,834.96. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pFrance tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
RE
01:17pUnsolved 2012 murder of British family and cyclist given to French 'cold case' teams
RE
01:16pWall St drops 2% as recession worries mount
RE
01:12pBetty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home
RE
01:11pDow poised to confirm bear market as recession fears mount
RE
01:10pUK's finance minister says his economic strategy is not a gamble - BBC
RE
01:10pMarket split on Colombia central bank's next rate decision
RE
01:08pNATO promises more help for Ukraine in response to 'sham' votes
RE
01:06pWorld Bank's Malpass says no shareholders have asked him to resign
RE
01:04pIn poor, rural Buryatia, Russia's partial mobilisation hits hard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
5Take Five: Intervention watch is here

HOT NEWS