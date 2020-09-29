COVID-19
Downgrade for global
air travel outlook
Brian Pearce
Chief Economist
29th September 2020
1
Pace of air travel recovery slowed in August
Continued weakness on international markets holding back recovery
Global RPK growth
20%
0%
year
-20%
on-
year-
-40%
% change
Domestic
-60%
Total
-80%
International
-100%
Jan-19
Mar-19May-19
Jul-19
Sep-19Nov-19
Jan-20
Mar-20May-20
Jul-20
Source: IATA Economics analysis based on data from IATA Statistics
Huge variations on domestic air travel markets
Russia recovered pre-crisis levels, while Australia remains grounded
Domestic RPK growth
40%
on-year
Russia
China
-
%change
Japan
US
Australia
Sep-19
Nov-19
Load factors remain well below breakeven
Airlines need to boost load factors to stop burning through cash
Global passenger load factors
100%
90%
Estimated average
80%
breakeven load factor
70%
Domestic load
ASKs
60%
factor
50%
% of
30%
load factor
10%
Mar-19
May-19
Mar-20
May-20
