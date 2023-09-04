STORY: Water gushes into Madrid's subway.

Record rainfall caused deadly flooding in central Spain on Monday (September 4), shutting roads and temporarily closing down subway lines and high-speed train connections.

Police were searching for a missing man in Aldea del Fresno, southwest of the capital.

His car was dragged into the river after an avalanche caused by a sudden spate. His son climbed a tree and was rescued, emergency services said.

Rescuers were also looking for a woman who disappeared near the central city of Toledo, where this bus garage was flooded.

And for a man in his eighties who was dragged off by streams of water near Madrid.

The sudden downpour on Sunday (September 3) and into early Monday turned streets into rivers of mud that swept away cars and trash bins.

Juan Carlos Penafiel was visiting Alcanar on the east coast.

"We organized among ourselves to make ropes with towels and bed sheets and used them to pull two young men clinging to columns up to the top floor and save them. It was terrifying, very very scary with small children, women. No one showed up, we were left to save ourselves."

Several roads in the Madrid region were closed as half a dozen bridges were torn down by water overflowing the riverbanks.

Hail also fell in many areas.

The rainfall was expected to wane. On Monday, the National Weather Agency lowered the alert level from orange and red to yellow.