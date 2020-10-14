Downtown Works : Offers Businesses a Home Base Away from the Home Office with Flexible Virtual Memberships in San Diego and Carlsbad

Virtual memberships give professionals physical address in prestigious business locations, mail/package handling, conference rooms, AV/podcast studios, hospitality-rich amenities, built-in community with other professionals

Downtown Works, known for its contemporary, hospitality-inspired coworking spaces in Downtown San Diego’s Little Italy and Carlsbad, Calif., now offers flexible virtual memberships. For entrepreneurs, small businesses and corporations that need a physical address in a thriving business community, as well as amenities such as mail/package handling, conference room access, meeting spaces and more, virtual memberships are an affordable way to have an office home base away from home.

Downtown Works virtual memberships start as low as $95 a month and include a variety of amenities including:

Business address

Personal Mailbox Number (PMB)

Mail notification

iOS and Android Downtown Works membership apps

Scan, shred, recycle services

Discounted forwarding rates as you upgrade your membership

Meeting and conference room usage

Podcast/video room usage

Guest passes at Downtown Works network of coworking partner locations around the world

Access to networking events, workshops, and happy hours

Community portal

One important benefit the Downtown Works virtual membership is the ability to be part of the leading coworking company’s community of other entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporate executives that either have a physical office at one of the Downtown Works’ locations or a virtual membership.

“Many of our members make introductions to their network, become strategic partners or clients. It’s truly a community of talented entrepreneurs and professionals interested in helping each other thrive,” said Downtown Works Managing Partner Wolf Bielas. “We often help our members connect the dots, and we provide a lot of opportunities for our them to network.”

For those interested in a physical office, Downtown Works has memberships that include flexible offices, desks, and outdoor workstations, and meeting areas that can be rented by the month, week, day, or hour – and it’s dog-friendly, too.

“It’s a ‘work from anywhere’ culture now, a trend that has been accelerated because of the pandemic. The key word in how we all will be working in the future is - flexibility,” said Bielas. “A good way to test a flexible office situation is with a virtual office and then add locations or physical offices when and where you need them.”

About Downtown Works

Downtown Works San Diego in Downtown San Diego’s Little Italy features an inspiring interior design and a combination of 44 private offices and plexiglass-separated open desks. It has become a favorite among successful startups, and hosts Start Up Week San Diego and SCALE San Diego events. The new Downtown Works Carlsbad features a mix of 43 furnished, sound-proof private offices with adjustable desks, and plexiglass-separated open desks. Members have access to a private video/podcast studio, and expansive outdoor work and event spaces. Both locations offer medical-grade air purifiers; premium HVAC system; cold plasma generators to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold; and health and safety measures such as touchless doors for restrooms, keyless entry, touchless coffee makers, a barista to limit contact with food and drinks; and multiple glass-walled conference rooms that can be reserved by members. www.downtownworks.com

