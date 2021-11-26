Doxxed Santa is Bringing Gifts to the Crypto Community this Holiday Season

Doxxed Santa, a community-driven token, is here to change the pace in the crypto world a month before Christmas. As recent scam victims, the project aims to bless the BSC community with extraordinary gifts. They range from security, transparency, low taxes and a token that will shoot to the moon.

Sydney, Australia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Doxxed Santa has a single primary goal, to give the users a safe space to trade. Their marketing wallet is committed to marketing with an assurance that it will keep shooting for the moon even after the holiday season. You can purchase the token during the upcoming event. The presale is set to happen on 29th after it hits the hard cap. It is your chance to grab and hodl Doxxed Santa.

Presale Details

Doxxed Santa will soon launch the presale on 29th on Unicrypt. Later on, the token launch will take place on PancakeSwap. The total supply of tokens is 1,000,000,000. Notably, there is automatic liquidity, with 70% of the total presale going to a secure lock for one year.



Security and KYC



DoxxedSanta has already carried out KYC. The project owner has provided personal details to a third party. It will ensure that the project increases trust among investors. To prove the badge appears on Unicrypt, upon looking at its profile on the exchange platform.

In addition to KYC, Doxxed Santa has already carried out an audit through Solidproof. The project's code has been thoroughly checked to find vulnerabilities using manual and automated tests. The report shows that it is entirely safe; hence you can be sure that it is free from attacks.



Doxxed Santa's Journey in Detail



The project has very quickly followed the journey on what it is planning. The first step is to create a website and have a social media presence. Next up is the audit and KYC, followed by the presale. At the moment, all the rest have taken place except the presale.

From there, the marketing will take place with a positive approach as the holiday season is here. As more marketing goes on, the platform will attract more investors, taking the token to the moon! Afterall, that is what every project is about; marketing to stand out from the rest.

Doxxed Santa is here to give you all gifts of joy on its journey to more development.



How to Buy the Token



Buying the Doxxed Santa token is very easy. You can click on the button on top of the website, saying buy on Pancakeswap. Then, you can proceed to buy the token by connecting the metamask or trust wallet on the exchange and looking for the token. Just like that, you can have your own Doxxed Santa token.

As Doxxed Santa says, "I know you stopped believing in Santa since you were 6 years old , but you are old enough now to believe in Doxxed Santa!"

