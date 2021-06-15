Log in
Doyon : Anvil Corporation Announce New President

06/15/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Anvil Corporation Announce New President

On June 14, Anvil Corporation announced Dena Lund as Anvil's new President effective Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Dena Lund joined Anvil in 2019 as an Independent Board Director. She brings decades of field operations/engineering experience and a proven record of successful leadership roles, including Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer at Sterling Energy Investments and various leadership and commercial development roles at Encana Corporation. Dena holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

'I am honored and thrilled with the opportunity to serve as President of an engineering company built on a portfolio that spans 50 years of excellence. I look forward to working with Anvil's incredibly talented team as we advance our services to support clients in an evolving energy landscape. The opportunities in front of us are substantial, and I am committed to driving our strategy as we continue to engineer the future of energy,' said Lund.

Dena will succeed Gordy Lindell, Anvil's current President, who will serve as Managing Director through the end of 2021 and then return as Chairman of Anvil's Board of Directors in January 2022. He'll continue to work closely with Dena and the senior management team.

Gordy and Anvil's Board believe that Dena's extensive industry experience, coupled with her leadership skills and fresh ideas, will ensure Anvil's continued success in the industries we currently serve and expansion into new markets.

About Anvil

Founded in 1971, Anvil specializes in providing full multi-discipline engineering, design, project management, and procurement services that help our clients engineer the future of energy. Anvil serves clients throughout the Western and Central U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and provides niche services to projects throughout the U.S. and globally. As a 100% ESOP-owned corporation, employees are vested in every project's success and providing quality performance. Anvil is headquartered in Bellingham, WA and has branches in Anchorage, AK (Doyon Anvil), Billings, MT, Concord, CA, and Denver, CO (Redi Anvil).

Contact:

For additional information about Anvil, visit www.anvilcorp.com or contact:

Cody Steinmetz, Chief Operating Officer

csteinme@anvilcorp.com

Disclaimer

Doyon Limited published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
