Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dozen dead in Zaporizhzhia shelling - Ukraine official

10/09/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Five residential buildings were levelled, while a nine-storey building was partially destroyed and many more were damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks, said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"There may be more people under the rubble," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app, adding, "A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued."

Emergency service workers were seen carrying bodies out of a devastated apartment block.

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

The city is about 80 miles from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe's largest.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:27aKremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
RE
06:57aUK senior ministers urge Conservatives to unite behind PM Truss
RE
06:44aZimbabwe demands some mining royalties in refined metal
RE
06:31aJapan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church
RE
06:30aProtests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
RE
06:29aPope, calling migrants' exclusion 'criminal', on collision with Meloni
RE
06:13aSaudi Mawani signs $170 mln of deals to boost Jeddah Islamic port
RE
06:13aSaudi ports authority inks two contracts worth more than 640 mln…
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
06:02aBullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
3Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS