STORY: Militants linked to the Islamic State killed dozens in an attack on a secondary school in western Uganda.

That's according to the military on Saturday (June 17).

It added six others were abducted during the attack on Friday (June 16).

Military personnel found the bodies when they arrived at the school, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a defence spokesperson.

The police and the military say the assailants - numbering about five - burnt down a dormitory and looted food.

Major General Dick Olum, the army's commander for western Uganda said the group had spent two days in the town before the attack.

He added that an unidentified youth had gone to the school to check its layout.

According to a video posted on Twitter by the Daily Monitor newspaper, Olum told reporters the school boys tried to fight back.

And that the attackers had lit mattresses and locked the boys in their dorm.

Police said the attackers fled towards Virunga National Park in Congo.

The Allied Democratic Forces, the ADF, have been blamed for the attack.

The ADF rebels launched their insurgency against President Museveni in the 1990s.

The group was largely defeated by the Ugandan military but remnants fled across the border into the vast jungles of eastern Congo.

From there, they have since maintained their insurgency - perpetrating attacks on civilian and military targets in both Congo and Uganda.