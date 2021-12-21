Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

12/21/2021 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.

The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin State happened at around 4 am (2130 GMT on Tuesday) and there were fears that about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation said.

"Authorities arrived at the site around 7 am and are conducting the search," Dashi Naw Lawn, an official at the civil society group said by telephone, adding that no dead bodies had been found up to now.

The Mizzima news portal and Khit Thit media also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the incident in Hpakant, which is the centre of Myanmar's secretive jade industry. In another landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people died.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China.

Economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn more migrants to the jade mines even as conflict has flared since Myanmar's military seized power in a coup in February.

The ousted government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed.

In July last year, more than 170 people, many of them migrants, died in one of the worst disasters in Hpakant after mining waste collapsed into a lake.

Myanmar produces 90% of the world's jade. Most comes from Hpakant, where rights groups say mining firms with links to military elites and ethnic armed groups make billions of dollars a year.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff, Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.11% 1788.508 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.01% 1041.4534 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
SILVER 0.21% 22.5318 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aGLOBAL MARKETS IN 2021 : Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls
RE
12/21China shares rise after state planner assures of stable economic growth
RE
12/21Cuba says taming inflation a priority as recovery begins
RE
12/21Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
RE
12/21Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
RE
12/21Dollar regains ground as volatility starts to fade
RE
12/21Israel set to offer fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
RE
12/21Indian shares rise as auto, metal stocks gain
RE
12/21With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omicron
RE
12/21Chinese premier affirms work by Hong Kong leader, govt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omi..
4Just Eat Takeaway secures another delivery deal, with Britain's 'One St..
5Israel set to offer fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

HOT NEWS