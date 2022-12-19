Dozens injured when flight to Hawaii hit severe turbulence

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happened aboard the Airbus A330 that departed Phoenix and arrived in Honolulu on Sunday.

Inside the terminal passengers were met with emergency crews, and some can be seen being transported by wheelchairs and stretchers.

Reported injuries included lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook praised the aircraft's crew, three of whom were injured in the incident.

The airline said on Twitter that it was conducting a thorough inspection of the plane before returning it to service.