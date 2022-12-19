Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dozens injured when flight to Hawaii hit severe turbulence

12/19/2022 | 05:36pm EST
STORY: Cell phone video shows papers and belongings littering the cabin floor inside a Hawaiian Airlines jet -- hit with such severe turbulence that some three dozen passengers were injured -- eleven of them seriously.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happened aboard the Airbus A330 that departed Phoenix and arrived in Honolulu on Sunday.

Inside the terminal passengers were met with emergency crews, and some can be seen being transported by wheelchairs and stretchers.

Reported injuries included lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook praised the aircraft's crew, three of whom were injured in the incident.

The airline said on Twitter that it was conducting a thorough inspection of the plane before returning it to service.


© Reuters 2022
