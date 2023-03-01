Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dozens killed after two trains collide in Greece

03/01/2023 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Dozens of people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late Tuesday.

Rescuers combed the crash site through thick plumes of smoke and carried away passengers.

The crash happened on the outskirts of the city of Larissa.

According to a local governor, the passenger train had been travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki when it smashed into a cargo train.

Around 250 passengers were evacuated safely by bus to Thessaloniki. Some arrived with visible wounds.

Crash survivor Stergios Minenis described the ordeal.

He said he heard a big bang, and for ten seconds, they turned over in the wagon until they fell on their sides. There were cables everywhere on fire, he says, people screaming, trapped with fires to the right and left of them. He said he had no choice but to jump two metres into broken debris and metal underneath him, to escape the chaos.

Authorities say the first four carriages of the passenger train derailed, and the first two carriages were "almost completely destroyed" in the subsequent fire.

It's still unclear what caused the collision.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:02aMagnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Kimbe, Papua New Guinea - USGS
RE
12:47aIndonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau
RE
12:33aMarketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
RE
12:31aS.Africa's Harmony Gold half-year profit up 18%
RE
12:27aFactbox-Final results of Nigeria's presidential election
RE
12:26aDozens killed after two trains collide in Greece
RE
12:25aChina-flagged cargo ship sinks off Russia's Sakhalin island - TASS
RE
12:24aNigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll
RE
12:22aUK shop price inflation speeds up to record 8.4% in February
AN
12:20aEarthquake death toll in Turkey rises above 45,000 - AFAD
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Open Seen on Stubborn Inflation Worries
3Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years
4Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Open Seen on -2-

HOT NEWS