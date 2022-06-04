Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

DHAKA, June 5 (Reuters) - A massive fire swept through an
inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at
least 32 people and injuring more than 150, officials said on
Sunday, the latest incident highlighting the country's poor
industrial safety track record.
The fire broke out at a container facility on Saturday night
at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong,
triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions
subsequently at the site, officials said.
Firefighters were still scrambling to put out the fire on
Sunday noon as chemical filled containers were still exploding,
said fire service officials.
The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses
of windows of nearby buildings, local residents said.
The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in
critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias
Hossain. The injured included firefighters and policemen, he
said.
He said all doctors in the district were called in to help
tackle the situation while social media was flooded with appeals
for emergency blood donations.
Five firefighters also died and at least 50 others,
including 10 policemen, were injured, he added.
Hundreds of distraught relatives thronged the Chittagong
Medical College and Hospital to seek missing relatives,
witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Fire
service officials said they suspect it may have originated from
a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other
containers.
Chemical filled containers are still exploding, said Newton
Das, a fire service official. Some contain hydrogen peroxide,
while others contain sulphur, he said.
"It's really getting harder as toxic fumes engulfed the
area," he said.
Bangladesh has prospered over the past decade to become the
world's second biggest exporter of garments, but the
infrastructure and institutional preparedness for industrial
safety there is still nascent, the International Labour
Organization said earlier this year.
Lax regulations and poor enforcement of rules in the south
Asian country have often been blamed for several large fires
that have led to hundreds of deaths in recent years.
In 2020, three people were killed after an oil tank exploded
at a container depot in Chittagong's Patenga area.
In July last year, 54 people died when an inferno ripped
through a food processing factory outside the capital, Dhaka.
At least 70 people died in a fire that engulfed several
buildings in a centuries-old neighbourhood of the Bangladesh
capital in 2020.
