Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

07/07/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint was not immediately available.

The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit, one of a series that has been filed against Google in the United States, follows complaints about Google's management of its app store, known as the Play Store, even though the company was originally seen as more open than Apple Inc.

Google bans apps with objectionable content from its store, and further requires that some apps use the company's payment tools and pay Google as much as 30% of their revenue.

Those and related policies prompted criticism from app developers, particularly when Google said in September it would ramp up enforcement. Google's Play Store is far more widely used than similar products from Amazon.com Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and others.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks edge up after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 87.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.1792 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3801 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.003% to 110.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pOil falls in volatile trade as investors seek OPEC clarity
RE
05:10pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60
RE
05:08pDozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations
RE
04:54pIndustrials Rise After Fed Minutes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends slide as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for U.S.-listed Chin..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...

HOT NEWS