Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official

04/10/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 10 (Reuters) - A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official said.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. The number of dead is yet to be confirmed.

"Now, we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych said.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

As Russian forces were engaged in an offensive against Kyiv in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion, a number of communities surrounding the capital, including Makariv, Bucha, Irpin and Dmytrivka remained under constant fire.

Local Ukraine media in early April reported casualties found in and near Buzova, with about 30 bodies found at the time.

With most of the towns and villages around Kyiv now seized back, discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital.

On Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that while the threat to Kyiv had receded, Ukraine was preparing for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials have called on people in the east of the country to flee. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and in Lviv, Ukraine, by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aA. BATTLE : Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
RE
01:38aEconomy, climate and trust at centre of Australia's May 21 election
RE
01:35aUk military intelligence-efforts to generate more fighting power…
RE
01:34aUk military intelligence-in response to mounting losses, russian…
RE
01:29aShelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:02aS.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1
RE
12:58aNine trains ready for evacuations on Sunday from Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
RE
12:58aResidents of ukraine's luhansk region will be able to use nine t…
RE
12:43aS.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1
RE
12:38aDozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
2Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
3Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in pa..
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..

HOT NEWS