Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official

April 10 (Reuters) - A new grave with dozens of civilian
Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village
near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian
forces, a local official said.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes
Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian
television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol
station. The number of dead is yet to be confirmed.
"Now, we are returning to life, but during the occupation we
had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych said.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
As Russian forces were engaged in an offensive against Kyiv
in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion, a number of communities
surrounding the capital, including Makariv, Bucha, Irpin and
Dmytrivka remained under constant fire.
Local Ukraine media in early April reported casualties found
in and near Buzova, with about 30 bodies found at the time.
With most of the towns and villages around Kyiv now seized
back, discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties have
triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular
over deaths in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital.
On Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said
that while the threat to Kyiv had receded, Ukraine was preparing
for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of
the country. Ukrainian officials have called on people in the
east of the country to flee.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and in Lviv, Ukraine, by
Natalia Zinets;
Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)