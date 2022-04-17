Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443

04/17/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A search and rescue team use a dog to search for bodies in Dassenhoek near Durban

ETHEKWINI, South Africa (Reuters) -Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Sunday after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 440 people.

The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports, Durban. A provincial economic official estimated the overall infrastructure damage at more than 10 billion rand ($684.6 million).

The province's premier, Sihle Zikalala, said the death toll had risen to 443, with a further 63 people unaccounted for.

In some of the worst-affected areas, residents said they were terrified by the thought of more rain, which was forecast to fall on Sunday. Some faced an agonising wait for news of missing loved ones.

"We haven't lost hope. Although we are constantly worried as (the) days continue," Sbongile Mjoka, a resident of Sunshine village in the eThekwini municipality whose 8-year-old nephew has been missing for days.

"We are traumatised by the sight of rain," Mjoka, 47, told Reuters, adding that her home had been badly damaged.

In a nearby semi-rural area, three members of the Sibiya family were killed when the walls of the room where they slept collapsed and 4-year-old Bongeka Sibiya is still missing.

"Everything is a harsh reminder of what we lost, and not being able to find (Bongeka) is devastating because we can't grieve or heal. At this stage we are left feeling empty," Lethiwe Sibiya, 33, told Reuters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said late on Saturday he had delayed a working visit to Saudi Arabia to focus on the disaster. Ramaphosa will meet cabinet ministers to assess the response to the crisis.

KZN Premier Zikalala told a televised briefing that the floods were among the worst in his province's recorded history.

"We need to summon our collective courage and turn this devastation into an opportunity to rebuild our province," he said. "The people of KwaZulu-Natal will rise from this mayhem."

($1 = 14.6076 rand)

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Rogan Ward in eThekwiniWriting by Alexander Winning in JohannesburgEditing by Barbara Lewis and Helen Popper)

By Siyabonga Sishi and Rogan Ward


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pDozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443
RE
12:30pDozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443
RE
12:22pUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:22pUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:16pTurkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
11:21aUkrainian foreign minister says situation in Mariupol may be 'red line' in talks
RE
10:50aFrench far-left gives no voting instructions after internal consultations
RE
10:43aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:40aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:39aDeath toll from South African floods now 443 - provincial premier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic conce..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Ukrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'

HOT NEWS