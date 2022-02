As of 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said. It is unclear whether he was referring only to civilians.

Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Potter)