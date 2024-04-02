Huawei earns significantly more again - despite sanctions

SHENZHEN - Despite tech sanctions, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei grew significantly last year. Business in the private customer sector, with the cloud and in the automotive sector in particular increased noticeably. "We have been through a lot in recent years. But with one challenge after another, we have managed to grow," said Chairman Ken Hu in Shenzhen on Friday, according to a statement.

Syngenta Group posts lower sales and profit

BASEL - Syngenta Group generated lower sales in the 2023 financial year than in the strong record year of 2022. Because lower sales volumes dampened sales prices, operating profit fell even more sharply.

Real estate crisis in China: Country Garden Group postpones balance sheet

HONG KONG - China's troubled real estate group Country Garden says it will not be able to publish its report for the 2023 financial year as planned, risking a trading halt on the stock market. The company needs to gather more information to make appropriate calculations and decisions, the group announced on the Hong Kong stock exchange late Thursday evening (local time). The property developer cited fluctuations in the industry as the reason, which made business operations more complex.

Strike at Lufthansa subsidiary AUA over for the time being

VIENNA - The strike by cabin crew at the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (AUA) has come to an end. The company announced on Friday that operations are now being resumed after hundreds of stoppages since Maundy Thursday. The dispute has not yet been resolved. The workforce wants to discuss further measures at the beginning of April. The trade union vida wants the AUA workforce to earn as much as the employees of the Lufthansa Group.

Arbitration brings Lufthansa some peace - summer flight schedule from Sunday

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa passengers can breathe a sigh of relief. At least for Easter and the days after, there is no threat of new strikes at the core company of Europe's largest aviation group, and German airports will also be spared further industrial action at least until April 7. However, the agreement reached by mediators with Verdi for ground staff cannot hide the fact that further conflicts are smouldering within the Group with its numerous collective bargaining partners, which could disrupt flight operations again at any time - just in time for the summer flight schedule, when the airlines are ramping up their programs again.

Time off after birth: SAP does not want to give fathers weeks off after all

BERLIN - The software company SAP will not be introducing the several weeks' leave of absence for fathers after the birth of a child that was promised for this year. A spokesperson for the company told the German Press Agency on request. "No, we are no longer planning to implement this," he explained. As a company with employees in 80 countries, "it is unfortunately not possible to implement an equal global solution at SAP", he explained.

ROUNDUP: DFB and Adidas stop online sales of jersey with number 44

BERLIN - Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and the German Football Association have reacted to criticism of the design of a number on the national team's new jersey and have adjusted sales accordingly. The back number 44 is reminiscent of the runes of the Schutzstaffel SS from the National Socialist era. It was no longer possible to personalize the jerseys with your own name and number in the Adidas store on Monday afternoon, and the DFB stopped the delivery of ordered combinations with the 44 in its own online store.

Hummels and Co. excel: BVB sees 'signal' to Nagelsmann

MUNICH - Borussia Dortmund's winning coup with the outstanding veteran Mats Hummels in the German soccer classic in Munich should also impress national coach Julian Nagelsmann. BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl sees the performance of his defenders Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck as a bid for a place in the German European Championship squad. "The two of them wanted to make a statement today," said Kehl after Borussia's 2-0 win at FC Bayern on Saturday evening. The duo want to "continue to offer themselves in the coming weeks. And I think that was a really good signal today".

Swatch boss not thinking about quitting yet

ZURICH - Swatch CEO Nick Hayek turns 70 this year, but is not yet thinking of retiring. "As long as it's fun, I see no reason to stop. I come from a creative background, filmmaking, and this company offers so many opportunities to be creative. It gives me satisfaction and strength," Hayek told NZZ.

Formula 1 owner also takes over MotoGP

ENGLEWOOD - Formula 1 owner Liberty Media is also taking over MotoGP. As the US company announced on Monday, the purchase price for the agreement amounts to around 4.2 billion US dollars. That is the equivalent of around 3.9 billion euros for hosting the motorcycle world championship.

