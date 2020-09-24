Dr. Anthony Fauci to Speak at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's Annual Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Valley Leadership Group today announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will join its members, partners, community leaders and elected officials for a discussion on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, speaking to both national and regional progress and challenges. It headlines the Leadership Group’s Annual Forum on October 30, previously known as the Annual Public Policy Luncheon and done virtually this year, the event also includes panels on the critical and timely issues of racial justice and social equity.



“No two issues have shaken the foundations of Silicon Valley, and the whole country, in recent years as much as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our reckoning with racial and social justice. They have taught us the importance of resiliency in the face of uncertainty and commitment to change, both in public health and in broadly-shared opportunity and inclusion,” said Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the Leadership Group. “Our Annual Forum is a time to recognize and address these important issues that serve as a call to action for the coming year.”

After a sit-down interview with Thomas to discuss the national state of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci will join a panel of local experts, including Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and former Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib for a discussion focused on the COVID-19 impacts at the local, regional and state level.

Shortly after, the Leadership Group will host a Racial Justice & Equity panel to discuss solutions to the challenge of underrepresentation of minorities in Silicon Valley with a call-to-action to make meaningful changes to the recruiting and retention of minority talent and executive leadership in tech.

This year, the Leadership Group will honor AMD CEO Lisa T. Su with its Spirit of Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Award for her incredible leadership turning AMD into a global leader and her engagement with the community and commitment to Silicon Valley as Co-Chair of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable.

For more information on how to join this thought-provoking and inspiring event, please visit:

https://www.svlg.org/event/annualforum/

About the Silicon Valley Leadership Group:

The Leadership Group, founded in 1978 by David Packard of Hewlett-Packard, represents more than 340 of Silicon Valley’s most respected employers on issues and campaigns that affect the economic health and quality of life in Silicon Valley, including education, energy, environment, equity, health, housing, tax policies, tech and innovation and transportation. Leadership Group members collectively provide nearly one of every three private sector jobs in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit svlg.org .

