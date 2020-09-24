Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Anthony Fauci to Speak at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's Annual Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Valley Leadership Group today announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will join its members, partners, community leaders and elected officials for a discussion on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, speaking to both national and regional progress and challenges. It headlines the Leadership Group’s Annual Forum on October 30, previously known as the Annual Public Policy Luncheon and done virtually this year, the event also includes panels on the critical and timely issues of racial justice and social equity.

“No two issues have shaken the foundations of Silicon Valley, and the whole country, in recent years as much as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our reckoning with racial and social justice. They have taught us the importance of resiliency in the face of uncertainty and commitment to change, both in public health and in broadly-shared opportunity and inclusion,” said Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the Leadership Group. “Our Annual Forum is a time to recognize and address these important issues that serve as a call to action for the coming year.”

After a sit-down interview with Thomas to discuss the national state of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci will join a panel of local experts, including Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and former Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib for a discussion focused on the COVID-19 impacts at the local, regional and state level.

Shortly after, the Leadership Group will host a Racial Justice & Equity panel to discuss solutions to the challenge of underrepresentation of minorities in Silicon Valley with a call-to-action to make meaningful changes to the recruiting and retention of minority talent and executive leadership in tech.

This year, the Leadership Group will honor AMD CEO Lisa T. Su with its Spirit of Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Award for her incredible leadership turning AMD into a global leader and her engagement with the community and commitment to Silicon Valley as Co-Chair of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable.

For more information on how to join this thought-provoking and inspiring event, please visit:
https://www.svlg.org/event/annualforum/

About the Silicon Valley Leadership Group:
The Leadership Group, founded in 1978 by David Packard of Hewlett-Packard, represents more than 340 of Silicon Valley’s most respected employers on issues and campaigns that affect the economic health and quality of life in Silicon Valley, including education, energy, environment, equity, health, housing, tax policies, tech and innovation and transportation. Leadership Group members collectively provide nearly one of every three private sector jobs in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit svlg.org.

Pam Kelly, Silicon Valley Leadership Group
408.501.7879
pkelly@svlg.org

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
01:51pAMAZON COM : Wi-Fi 6 Is Here—Amazon Introduces All-New eero 6 Series Mesh Wifi Systems Starting at $129
BU
01:51pAUSTRALIS CAPITAL : Concerned Australis Shareholders Outline Strategy to Grow Core Cannabis Business and Preserve Shareholder Value
AQ
01:51pAMAZON COM : Announces Next-Generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Redesigned User Experience
BU
01:50pNOC chairman receives Italian Ambassador
PU
01:50pMigotrade / www.migotrade.com
PU
01:50pTENARIS S A : grants over 500 scholarships to students in Latin America
PU
01:50pAMAZON COM :  Introducing the All-New Echo Family—Reimagined, Inside and Out
BU
01:50pChina Yangtze Power Prices London IPO at $26.46 per GDR
DJ
01:50pAMAZON COM : Introducing Luna—Amazon's New Cloud Gaming Service Where it's Easy to Play on the Devices You Already Own
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group