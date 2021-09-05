Dr. Brandon Ross, a Leading Democratic Challenger for California Governor in Recall Election, Promises to Appoint Female African American or Latina Democrat as Senator

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Senate is currently controlled by the Democratic Party, thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. But the Senate is tied at 50-50, and the loss of a single senator to the Republican side would flip the balance of the Senate and have ramifications across America. Today, Republican candidate Larry Elder has stated that he plans to replace Feinstein with a Republican, should he become governor and Feinstein resigns.

In response to Mr. Elder, Dr. Brandon Ross has made a similar commitment to replace Feinstein with a Democrat. Dr. Ross goes further and has stated his intention to appoint a Democrat who is female and either of African American or Hispanic descent.

"My phones and email have been lighting up today from constituents asking me my take on Elder's position. Obviously, there is no question that I will fill any void left in one of California's U.S. Senate seats with a top-qualified Democrat. But I would like to take that a step further and commit to trying to even the playing field in the Senate. I will find the most qualified minority female candidate for the job. Females and minorities have been under-represented in U.S. politics for too long, and if I have a chance to make a difference, I will do so."

It should be noted that Senator Feinstein has recently stated that she has no intention of stepping down. Feinstein has served in the U.S. Senate since the early 1990s.

Dr. Brandon Ross

Leading democratic challenger for California Governor, Dr. Brandon Ross

