Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Her Top Tips for Fall Wellness With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall wellness is all about taking proactive steps that can keep everyone healthier. Making small changes can help with looking and feeling better. Concierge physician and TV star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe gives some timely tips and products that enable better health this fall.

SUGGESTIONS FOR FALL WELLNESS

For a better wellness routine, Dr. Metcalfe recommends Tru Niagen, a unique form of vitamin B3 that supports healthy aging and cellular repair. Backed by Nobel Prize-winning scientists and researched by the world's leading scientific institutions, Tru Niagen supports repair at the cellular level to help counteract the effects of stress and time. It's available on www.truniagen.com, Amazon, and Walmart for under $50.

SKIN CARE SUGGESTIONS FOR THE CHANGING SEASONS

Fall is a good time to refresh and renew skincare routines with products that are gentle and effective and help keep skin hydrated and looking radiant. Try the new Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment from CeraVe. It is an AHA serum developed by dermatologists with a 5% glycolic and lactic acid blend that gently exfoliates to smooth and reveal radiant skin while reducing lines and uneven texture without causing flaking or redness, thanks to ingredients like three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Available now at drugstores and Amazon for under $25, an affordable addition to a fall skincare routine. For more information, visit www.CeraVe.com.

CHANGING SEASONS AFFECT HAIR CARE

Dry scalp is a problem many people deal with, especially as the weather changes to fall. To combat this, Dr. Metcalfe recommends Aunt Jackie's new Aloe and Mint Hydrate Me Leave-In Conditioning Crème. It softens the hair and makes combing or fingering through textured hair easy. Plus, it does not leave an oily feel, rather it seals in moisture throughout every strand, like a spa treatment for your hair. Aunt Jackie's is known for high-quality hair care solutions for wavy, coiled, kinky and mixed textures. Get it for just under $10 on auntjackiescurlsandcoils.com and at retailers nationwide.

