Dr. Eunice Park, NY Facial Plastic Surgeon launches AIREM, the first Korean beauty-inspired medical aesthetic spa in the U.S.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eunice Park, M.D., is a dual-board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Long Island, NY. Named a Super Doctor in New York Times Magazine, she is the first female facial plastic surgeon on Long Island. Dr. Park is the founder of AIREM (Korean for "beauty"), the first Korean beauty-inspired medical aesthetic spa in the U.S based on the concept of gwallee, a centuries-old Korean principle of maintaining self-care.

As a female-founded, AAPI business that launched during COVID, I am thrilled to see how much we have accomplished.

AIREM offers medical-grade skincare, aesthetic treatments (from medical facials and Botox to laser rejuvenation and non-invasive body contouring), beauty retreats, and plastic surgery in a brand new, luxury state-of-the-art facility designed to balance the Eastern and Western principles of beauty. AIREM offers a truly unique group beauty experience that incorporates a traditional tea ritual called the AIREM Retreat . AIREM Essentials is Dr. Park's physician-formulated, medical grade K-beauty skin care line designed to enhance aesthetic procedures..

"As a female-founded, AAPI business that launched during COVID, I am thrilled to see how much we have accomplished in just under a year. K-beauty stands for Korean beauty which many people associate with sheet masks and a multi-step skincare regimen. Clinical K-beauty goes one step further. It combines leading skincare and aesthetic technology from Korea and the best Western clinical grade ingredients," - Dr. Eunice Park.

South Korea is a hub of aesthetic innovation. Some of the newest toxin launches in the US have been developed in Korea. Aesthetic advancements span from injectables, laser devices and micro-infusion technologies, and thread lifting.

At the heart of these innovations is the centuries-old Korean principle gwallee. This concept of maintaining self-care practices to help take care of your wellness and beauty with purpose and intention. In South Korea, this principle is passed down through the generations. Women of every age share beauty and life experiences through timeless rituals.

AIREM strives to carry on modern beauty rituals. Dr. Park and her expert team invite their clients to discover their gwallee at AIREM.

About Dr. Park :

A native New Yorker, Dr. Park graduated from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan before obtaining her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine Degree from SUNY – Stony Brook School of Medicine. She went on to become a Macy Foundation Scholar and received her Masters in Public Health degree from Columbia University. Dr. Park completed her general surgery internship, head and neck surgery residency, and facial plastic & reconstructive surgery fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

