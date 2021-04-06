Dr. Hanh Lai Appointed Senior VP & GM of Viken's Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards Business

Viken Detection, pioneer of x-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Hanh Lai to lead its newly formed Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards business unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005674/en/

Dr. Hanh Lai (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Viken, Dr. Lai held various technical leadership roles at Rapiscan and Safran (formerly Morpho Detection) in their Explosive Trace Detection divisions. She received her doctorate in Forensic Chemistry at Florida International University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Toronto. Dr. Lai is named inventor/co-inventor on 18 U.S. patents and patent applications.

“Hanh is not only an accomplished technologist, but also a natural leader with superb business instincts,” stated Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “I am thrilled to work with her as we introduce exciting new product platforms this quarter and continue to provide our customers with unique solutions.”

“My passion has always been to develop new technology that helps keep people safe,” said Dr. Lai. “At Viken Detection I get to do that every day, working with a group of talented engineers to accomplish that mission.”

For more information about Viken Detection, please visit us at www.vikendetection.com.

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and environmental hazardous threats. The company’s innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 & NIGHTHAWK-HBI (handled imagers) and Pb200i (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered just west of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit vikendetection.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005674/en/