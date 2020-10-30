Dr. Jared Lee Named Medical Director of The Steadman Clinic, Aspen

ASPEN/VAIL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jared Lee, M.D., has been named Medical Director of The Steadman Clinic’s soon-to-open clinic that will serve the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley communities.

The appointment for Dr. Lee marks a return to The Steadman Clinic, where the Brigham Young University alumnus (and former football captain) served as a fellow from 2012-13. Since then, he moved on to join the practice at Bighorn Medical Center in Cody, Wyoming, and has served as a shoulder, knee, hip and sports medicine specialist there for over seven years. Prior to his fellowship at The Steadman Clinic, Dr. Lee completed his residency at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, serving as Administrative Chief Resident at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I am honored to join The Steadman Clinic and to work side by side with world-class surgeons in an organization that has consistently been regarded as the apex of orthopaedic care,” said Dr. Lee. “My desire is to contribute and build on the great name and reputation they have established.

“The time I had at The Steadman Clinic during my fellowship was extremely formative,” continued Dr. Lee. “My experience at Harvard was wonderful—I learned a great deal and have tremendous mentors from my time there. I was then very fortunate to be a fellow at The Steadman Clinic. They do everything right. They take great care of their patients. This model is something I have tried to replicate in Wyoming and it has helped me be extremely successful in building a cutting-edge practice at Bighorn Medical Center.”

Dr. Lee sees the new operation in Aspen as an extension of the work being done at The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) in Vail.

“We’re working to establish this clinic in Aspen with the same high quality of patient care that is consistent with the caliber of The Steadman Clinic in Vail,” said Dr. Lee. “We want our patients to benefit from the same feel, the same quality, the same responsiveness that patients have received at The Steadman Clinic since Dr. Steadman founded it many years ago.”

“Dr. Lee represents exactly what we are looking for to head up our operations in Aspen,” said Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chair of SPRI. “He is recognized as one of the top rising orthopaedic surgeons in our industry and has embraced the challenges of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine during his successful tenure at Bighorn Medical Center. I know he will be a great leader for our staff in Aspen and will guide our operations well as we begin to expand our services at Aspen Valley Hospital and our new center in Basalt.”

“Recruiting Dr. Lee demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class patient care in Aspen,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. “As one of our former fellows, Dr. Lee’s relationship with The Steadman Clinic, his familiarity with our culture and mission will be invaluable as he leads our clinical and surgical programs in Aspen.”

At the new Steadman office in Aspen, Dr. Lee will oversee a blended staff of Aspen-based orthopaedic surgeons and a rotating staff of surgeons from The Steadman Clinic’s Vail location.

“I played football at BYU and briefly in the NFL and I know how rare the opportunity to join a team as special as The Steadman Clinic can be,” said Dr. Lee. “It’s similar to when I was recruited to BYU and looked back at all the great players in its past—guys like Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Jason Buck and others. You look at those players and their teams and what they accomplished and you say, ‘I need to be like those guys and help my team maintain that reputation and tradition.’”

“When you have such great mentors like Dr. Steadman, Dr. Philippon and others, it is really inspiring,” continued Dr. Lee. “It is a priviledge to be part of this phenomenal organization and to expand The Steadman Clinic model in Aspen, bringing the highest level of research and care to the patients we serve.”

The new partnership between The Steadman Clinic and Aspen Valley Hospital begins operations on December 1, 2020. Ground has recently been broken on the medical building and state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Basalt’s Willits Town Center. It is scheduled to open to patients in January 2022 and will house Steadman’s clinic space, SPRI and rehabilitation services.

About The Steadman Clinic

Headquartered in Vail, Colorado, The Steadman Clinic is a world-renowned orthopaedic clinic with additional facilities located in Frisco and Edwards, Colorado. The clinic specializes in sports medicine including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, hand, spine, foot and ankle injuries and joint replacement. With 16 elite physicians who practice the latest, evidence-based treatments, The Steadman Clinic’s experience and research have led to significant advances in the fields of orthopaedics and regenerative sports medicine. The Steadman Clinic treats patients from all walks of life, including recreational and professional athletes from all over the world. To learn more, visit www.thesteadmanclinic.com.

About Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) is dedicated to keeping people of all ages physically active through orthopaedic research and education. With an enduring focus on applied clinical translation, SPRI is dedicated to discovering new therapies, treatments and cures that can be brought to patients in a clinical setting. We utilize the latest regenerative medicine techniques—basic science studies at the cellular level—to investigate the causes and effects of degenerative arthritis, techniques of musculoskeletal regeneration and healing processes. SPRI also utilizes state-of-the-art Biomotion and Robotics technologies, magnetic resonance imaging and thirty years of patient outcomes data in its bench-to-bedside approach to research. The 501(c)(3) charitable organization is one of the most published organizations in sports medicine research and education.

