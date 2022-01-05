Log in
Dr. Jennifer Jenkins Joins NCX as Chief Sustainability Officer

01/05/2022 | 09:09am EST
NCX, the science-driven forest carbon marketplace delivering large-scale, immediate impact for climate and communities, announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Jenkins as Chief Sustainability Officer effective August 2021. Dr. Jenkins is broadly responsible for shaping and sharing the scientific integrity of NCX’s programs. Her work includes the development and approval of certified carbon offset methodologies and working with academic and stakeholder communities to ensure offset quality and development of new approaches to valuing ecosystem services such as wildlife habitat quality, wildfire risk reduction, and water quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005371/en/

Dr. Jennifer Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Jennifer Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Jen Jenkins join the NCX team,” said NCX Co-founder and CEO Zack Parisa. “NCX is dedicated to ensuring accountability and transparency as we forge natural capital markets that work for all. This is critical work for the climate and communities that calls for unparalleled expertise, and we could think of no one better suited to help us deliver on that than Dr. Jenkins.”

Dr. Jenkins has more than 25 years of experience in government, academia and the private sector at the intersection of forests and climate. In 2007, along with former Vice President Al Gore, she was part of the IPCC team of scientists that won the Nobel Peace Prize for their work on climate, and led the work that culminated in the “Jenkins Equations,” which are the generally-accepted method for estimating tree biomass from diameter in the US.

Prior to joining NCX, Dr. Jenkins held various roles in academia and government, including as a Research Professor at the Gund Institute for Ecological Economics at the University of Vermont, Research Forester at the USDA Forest Service Northern Global Change Program, and in climate policy at the USEPA Climate Change Division. From 2016 to 2021, she served as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Enviva. Dr. Jenkins holds a Ph.D. in ecosystem ecology from the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Business Administration from the RH Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, a Master of Forest Science from Yale University, and a Bachelor of Arts in biology and environmental studies from Dartmouth College.

To learn more about the NCX marketplace, watch the on-demand webinar, “Designing forest carbon markets for massive climate impact here.”

About NCX

NCX is the science-driven forest carbon marketplace delivering large-scale, immediate impact for climate and communities. By using high integrity data to generate carbon credits that connect corporations to family forests, NCX is democratizing access to markets while enabling real climate action. In 2021 NCX broke records for the largest forest carbon project by acreage in the contiguous United States.


© Business Wire 2022
