Dr. Joe Anderson Joins Sofinnova Partners

Dr. Anderson's appointment as Partner in the Crossover Fund reflects the venture capital firm's continuing expansion across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage

Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced today the appointment of Dr. Joe Anderson as Partner in the Sofinnova Crossover Fund, effective immediately.

Dr. Anderson has over 25 years’ experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Previously, he was a Partner at Abingworth LLP for over a decade, where he led venture-style investments in public companies and the formation of the firm’s public equities fund. Most recently, Dr. Anderson was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Arix Bioscience plc, a venture capital firm listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Dr. Anderson has substantial experience as an active Board Member developing innovative life sciences companies in the UK and the US and his investments have involved numerous private and public financing rounds, IPOs, M&As and exits.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, commented: “Joe’s arrival signals a decisive moment of growth for the Sofinnova Crossover Fund. It comes on the heels of a number of recent milestones, including two IPOs on the Nasdaq, new investments, positive clinical data and key appointments in our portfolio companies. His extensive experience leading venture capital investments in private and public companies will allow us to continue building on the great work of the Crossover team and positions Sofinnova Partners for further expansion.”

Joe Anderson commented: “I am delighted to join Sofinnova Partners at this exciting time for life sciences in Europe. The firm has been a pioneer in life sciences investing, most recently through the founding of the Sofinnova Crossover Fund -- one of the first of its kind in Europe. Record numbers of companies are being formed from a flourishing science base in Europe. Access to later-stage scale-up capital is crucial as they seek to build and retain value and the need for this kind of investment has never been greater. I look forward to working with my colleagues to further develop this leading European strategy.”

Jacques Theurillat, Partner in the Sofinnova Crossover Fund, commented: “We warmly welcome Joe to the Sofinnova Crossover team. Joe’s knowledge and expertise will further reinforce our experienced team of investment partners, Kinam Hong, Cédric Moreau, Tom Burt and myself, as we support ground-breaking innovations and enable later-stage life sciences companies to reach their full potential.”

Dr. Anderson began his career at the Ciba (now Novartis) Foundation, before joining The Wellcome Trust in 1990 where he became Head of the strategy group. He then moved to the City as a pharmaceuticals analyst at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, before being appointed Head of Global Healthcare and Portfolio Manager at First State Investments, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in London. He then joined Abingworth LLP as a Partner for 12 years before moving on to co-found Arix Biosciences in 2016 and lead its IPO on the London Stock Exchange the following year. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of over 40 professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The firm focuses on paradigm-shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early-stage opportunities to late-stage/public companies. It has backed 500 companies over 48 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

