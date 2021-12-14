Log in
Dr. Liz Tyson, Programs Director of Born Free USA is Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

12/14/2021 | 03:24pm EST
Dr. Liz Tyson, Programs Director for Born Free USA, is a featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian this week. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Born Free USA works to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. Not only does Born Free USA’s conservation work occur in communities, classrooms, courtrooms, and the halls of Congress, the organization also operates one of the largest primate sanctuaries in the U.S.

Having earned a doctorate in Animal Welfare Law, Dr. Tyson’s storied advocacy career has seen her working in the UK, Colombia, Spain, Bolivia, Ethiopia, and Peru. She has worked with local indigenous communities in the Colombian Amazon to bring an end to the hunting of wild primates, has tirelessly campaigned to end the exploitation of animals in circuses and zoos and, more recently, helped to design and plan a new rehabilitation complex for rescued monkeys at Born Free's Ethiopian Sanctuary, Ensessa Kotteh.

Dr. Tyson joined Born Free USA as Primate Sanctuary Director in Fall 2018 and was promoted to Programs Director in Spring 2020. She oversees the running of one of the country’s largest primate sanctuaries, as well as Born Free USA’s campaigns work.

“It was a pleasure to be able to share our work with John and the Impact Podcast audience,” said Dr. Tyson. “Being able to reach such a large and diverse group of listeners is vital in our work to protect big cats, primates, our precious native wildlife, and the wider environment. We hope listeners have been inspired to take action for animals, whether that be contacting their representative to support new laws, such as the Refuge from Cruel Trapping Act, or perhaps ‘adopting’ one of the monkeys at our primate sanctuary.”

“It was an honor to have Liz on our show to tell her story and share the incredible work she and Born Free USA are doing on behalf of so many beautiful species,” said Shegerian. “Liz’s critical mission and initiatives are truly making our world a better place. I hope our audience is inspired to learn more or take action, perhaps by exploring Born Free USA’s website and ‘adopting’ and supporting one of the wonderful monkeys at the sanctuary. I already did!”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Ben & Jerry’s, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, FedEx, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com


© Business Wire 2021
