Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Malcolm Munro and Michael Wallace Join as Senior Advisors to ShangBay Capital

05/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ShangBay Capital today announced Dr. Malcolm Munro and Michael Wallace have joined as Senior Advisors to its advisory team after the first closing of its third fund. The venture capital firm is one of the most prolific investors in medtech. Fund III, the largest fund to date, will invest in early-stage and growth stage companies addressing the most pressing challenges facing patients today.

ShangBay Capital’s team has a proven track record of identifying, financing, and building various medtech companies over the last several years. The team brings deep operational experience from more than 80 years of combined industry experience to help entrepreneurs build lasting companies.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Michael Wallace and Dr. Munro to our team,” said William Dai, Founding Managing Partner. “In addition to their gifts as experts in their respective fields, Michael and Dr. Munro’s deep technical and operational expertise will add tremendous value to ShangBay as we partner with founders dedicated to make lasting impact in saving patient lives.”

Michael Wallace is a medical device executive and serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience and has a passion for purposeful innovation to help patients. He is currently the CEO and Co-founder of his 4th startup, DeVoro Medical. DeVoro is focused on disrupting the growing peripheral thrombectomy space with its novel WOLF thrombectomy platform. Michael also had 3 other successful startup exits that he co-founded: TW Medical (acquired by Stryker), GW Medical Neuro WOLF Solution (acquired by Stryker) and CardioProlific (acquired by Philips).

Dr. Munro is the Clinical Professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is also on the Chair of FIGO’s Menstrual Disorders Committee and the Principal of M.G. Munro Consulting. He advises on device development, product research design, new business development, marketing programs, economic modeling, and legal and regulatory issues. Dr. Munro’s current or past corporate clients comprise a broad spectrum of pharmacology and device companies ranging from early-stage to multinational corporate entities many of which he has been, or is a member of, the Scientific Advisory Boards. He remains active in both medical education and in research which has included both clinical investigation and bench research on the impact of radiofrequency electricity on cells and tissue.

About ShangBay Capital

Founded in 2016, ShangBay Capital is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital company that brings investors access to best-in-class investments in U.S. medical device technologies, biotechnology and digital health sectors through early-stage venture equity participation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
01:10pPACWEST BANCORP  : Procedures for Handling Complaints
PU
01:10pDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : HPC Springs Eternal at Dell Technologies HPC Community Meeting
AQ
01:10pEARTHRENEW  : Issuance of Common Shares of EarthRenew Inc. to 2143596 Alberta Ltd. and Neil Wiens Family Trust
PU
01:10pWEBUILD S P A  : Selected disclosure for the first 3 months of 2021
PU
01:10pRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:09pVERDANTIX  : Benchmark Reveals Three Leaders In The Growing Workplace Systems Integrators Market
BU
01:08pCLEARONE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Sportsnet Announces 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule
PU
01:08p13.05.2021 18 : 55 - The BoD of Piovan S.p.A. approves the periodic financial information as of 31.03.2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...

HOT NEWS