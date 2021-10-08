Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos Inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in New York

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation has been inducted into the highly prestigious International Maritime Hall of Fame in recognition of his visionary contributions to the maritime industry.



The Board of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey, which instituted the Hall of Fame in 1994, recently conferred the honor on Mr. Tsakos at an induction Ceremony & Dinner that took place in New York on October 5, 2021, marking the 27th annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards in the presence of hundreds of top-level industry representatives.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 71 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier, one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker and four dual-fuel aframax vessels under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.0 million dwt.

