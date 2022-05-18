Dr. Oz confident of win in PA Senate primary race

By midnight Wednesday (May 18), Dr. Oz's vote count inched within .2% of McCormick.

Pennsylvania state rules indicate that if an election race is within .5% or less, an automatic recount of votes must be conducted.

Despite a highly-coveted endorsement from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Dr. Oz trailed McCormick most of Tuesday evening (May 17).

"When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win," said Dr. Oz in front of dozens of supporters during his election night watch party at the Newtown Athletic Club, a large fitness center in the largely-Republican town of Newtown, about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

The 61-year-old political newcomer also spoke directly to Trump during his watch party speech.

"God bless you, sir, for putting so much into this race, I will make you proud," said Dr. Oz.