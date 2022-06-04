Dr. Oz prevails in Senate primary after recount

And it was a squeaker - according to Edison Research Oz prevailed over McCormick after a recount by only 916 votes out of about 838,000.

Oz - who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump - will now square off against Democrat John Fetterman in the Nov. 8 midterm election to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, easily won his primary, but days before victory he suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. On Friday he said that he "almost died" and that he's "not quite back to 100% yet, but I'm getting closer every day."

The race is critical to deciding who will run the upper chamber next year. Pennsylvania is Democrats' best hope at flipping a Republican seat and thus keeping their razor-thin Senate majority.

Republicans are well positioned to regain control of the House, which could enable them to stonewall President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.