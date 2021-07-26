Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Revati Shreeniwas Joins ImmunoMet Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer

07/26/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ImmunoMet Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism to develop novel anti-fibrotic and anti-cancer therapies, today announced that Dr. Revati Shreeniwas has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Shreeniwas will manage the clinical development program for ImmunoMet’s lead product candidate, IM156, an investigational Protein Complex 1 (PC1) inhibitor, being evaluated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and oncology indications.

"Earlier this month we finished dosing our US Phase 1 study of IM156 in healthy volunteers. ImmunoMet is now positioned to advance the clinical development of IM156 in IPF patients. Dr. Shreeniwas brings a wealth of clinical experience to ImmunoMet including extensive IPF clinical experience,” said Dr. Benjamin Cowen, President and CEO of ImmunoMet Therapeutics.

Dr. Shreeniwas is a physician certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease with 17 years of experience in pharmaceutical development. She has designed and implemented more than 50 US and international (Phase 1-4) clinical trials, and been the clinical lead for regulatory interactions with the FDA and EMA. Dr. Shreeniwas has worked on several commercially successful drugs. She has served on the faculty of Stanford University and Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to entering pharmaceutical industry Dr. Shreeniwas practiced clinical medicine for 15 years. She is licensed to practice medicine in California. Dr. Shreeniwas graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, India.

"ImmunoMet is positioned to make significant progress in clinical development in IPF and oncology indications. I am especially pleased to be joining the leadership team at this pivotal moment in the company's history," said Dr. Shreeniwas. "The company's research to date indicates that IM156 has a unique profile and the potential to offer significant benefit to patients."

About IM156

IM156 is a Protein Complex 1 (PC1) inhibitor that targets the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) pathway, decreasing the supply of energy and anabolic precursors that are required to drive fibrotic disease and tumor growth. IM156, ImmunoMet’s lead drug candidate, is solely owned by ImmunoMet and is currently in development for the treatment of IPF and selected cancers.

About ImmunoMet Therapeutics

ImmunoMet is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism for the treatment of fibrotic diseases and cancer. ImmunoMet’s lead molecule, IM156, is a PC1 inhibitor and is the first potent PC1 inhibitor to complete Phase 1 with good tolerability. In addition to IM156, ImmunoMet owns a large library of biguanides with the potential for development, internally or with partners, for multiple indications. The company was founded in 2015, is headquartered in JLABS @ TMC in Houston and has raised $31M to date. For more information about the company, please visit www.immunomet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of ImmunoMet products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. ImmunoMet undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter Results And Narrows 2021 Guidance
PU
05:59pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Combating Urban Heat Island Effect in Richmond
PU
05:59pWildsky Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options
NE
05:58pAMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE : AP) Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
BU
05:56pIntel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025
RE
05:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:52pAmazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment
RE
05:52pTRXADE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pGO!FOTON : Ushers In Next Era Of Fiber Management With NEMO Fixed/Flexible Optical Patch Panels
BU
05:52pFISERV : Introduces Expanded Digital Capabilities for Consumer and Business Customers of Financial Institutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week
3Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, cryptocurrencies jump
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
5Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

HOT NEWS