Dr. Revati Shreeniwas Joins ImmunoMet Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer

ImmunoMet Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism to develop novel anti-fibrotic and anti-cancer therapies, today announced that Dr. Revati Shreeniwas has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Shreeniwas will manage the clinical development program for ImmunoMet’s lead product candidate, IM156, an investigational Protein Complex 1 (PC1) inhibitor, being evaluated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and oncology indications.

"Earlier this month we finished dosing our US Phase 1 study of IM156 in healthy volunteers. ImmunoMet is now positioned to advance the clinical development of IM156 in IPF patients. Dr. Shreeniwas brings a wealth of clinical experience to ImmunoMet including extensive IPF clinical experience,” said Dr. Benjamin Cowen, President and CEO of ImmunoMet Therapeutics.

Dr. Shreeniwas is a physician certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease with 17 years of experience in pharmaceutical development. She has designed and implemented more than 50 US and international (Phase 1-4) clinical trials, and been the clinical lead for regulatory interactions with the FDA and EMA. Dr. Shreeniwas has worked on several commercially successful drugs. She has served on the faculty of Stanford University and Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to entering pharmaceutical industry Dr. Shreeniwas practiced clinical medicine for 15 years. She is licensed to practice medicine in California. Dr. Shreeniwas graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, India.

"ImmunoMet is positioned to make significant progress in clinical development in IPF and oncology indications. I am especially pleased to be joining the leadership team at this pivotal moment in the company's history," said Dr. Shreeniwas. "The company's research to date indicates that IM156 has a unique profile and the potential to offer significant benefit to patients."

About IM156

IM156 is a Protein Complex 1 (PC1) inhibitor that targets the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) pathway, decreasing the supply of energy and anabolic precursors that are required to drive fibrotic disease and tumor growth. IM156, ImmunoMet’s lead drug candidate, is solely owned by ImmunoMet and is currently in development for the treatment of IPF and selected cancers.

About ImmunoMet Therapeutics

ImmunoMet is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism for the treatment of fibrotic diseases and cancer. ImmunoMet’s lead molecule, IM156, is a PC1 inhibitor and is the first potent PC1 inhibitor to complete Phase 1 with good tolerability. In addition to IM156, ImmunoMet owns a large library of biguanides with the potential for development, internally or with partners, for multiple indications. The company was founded in 2015, is headquartered in JLABS @ TMC in Houston and has raised $31M to date. For more information about the company, please visit www.immunomet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of ImmunoMet products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. ImmunoMet undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

