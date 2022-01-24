Dr. Rishi Patel Appointed Permanent President & CEO at CAN Community Health

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAN Community Health (CAN) recently appointed Rishi Patel, PharmD, MBA, AAHIVP, as President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Patel joined the healthcare nonprofit as Chief Pharmacy Officer in 2015 and was appointed Interim President & CEO in July 2021.

Dr. Patel holds a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Nova Southeastern University, an MBA from Florida Gulf Coast University, and a Bachelors Degree in Microbiology from the University of Florida.

In making the announcement, Jackie Rogers, Chairwoman of the CAN Board of Directors, said, "Within the short seven months of his Interim leadership, Dr. Patel has inspired our CAN family to increase commitment to their roles, improve communication, increase workflows and productivity, and think more creatively. We believe he is an incredible selection to lead CAN into our next 30 years."

In accepting the appointment, Dr. Patel said, "It is really our team of professionals here at CAN who deserve the credit. They inspire me every day with their dedication and enthusiasm. As we reach out to communities in need, they keep us on course and discover new and innovative pathways with which to deliver, expand and refine our services."

Since July 2021, new patient visits have increased to 4,755 in 2021 from 1,830 in 2020. CAN received additional funding this year for comprehensive prevention services in Columbia, SC, Arlington, TX, and Jacksonville, FL. This funding will further enhance the current services offered within these communities. CAN also was awarded a renewal of their Ryan White contract in Sarasota, North Port, and Cape Coral locations. Additionally in Phoenix, AZ, CAN was awarded funding to provide harm reduction services.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN Community Health (CAN) is a not-for-profit, community-based organization with clinics in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. CAN provides medical, pharmacy, dental, case management, mental health, and comprehensive prevention and services such as nPEP, PrEP, and education. CAN also provides screening and treatment for Hepatitis C and STDs, as well as transgender health services.

CAN provides services through Ryan White grants, STD prevention funding and the 340B Federal Drug Discount Program, which is a vital lifeline for safety-net providers caring for vulnerable communities, including HIV/AIDS providers participating in the Ryan White and STD programs. 340B covered entities provide high-quality, accessible and affordable health care regardless of patients' ability to pay. The 340B program allows CAN to stretch resources and provide a full continuum of care to underserved and uninsured patients, including people living with HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C. With access to programs like these, CAN is able to provide quality care, increase viral suppression, lower rates of STD/Hep C infections and improve quality of life in communities, and continues to seek collaborative relations with local, state and national partners to remove treatment barriers for all individuals in care.

