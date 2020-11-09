Log in
Dr. Robert Gallo Joins NeuroCytonix Inc.'s Scientific Board

11/09/2020 | 02:19pm EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  NeuroCytonix Inc., a company developing a first-in-class platform to treat incurable neurological conditions, is pleased to announce that Robert Gallo, M.D., has joined their Scientific Board. Dr. Gallo is best known for his discovery of HIV, the cause of AIDS, and is an internationally recognized expert on biomedical research.

HIV Pioneer Dr. Robert Gallo Joins NeuroCytonix Inc.'s Scientific Board

"It is a great honor and vote of confidence to welcome Dr. Gallo as a member of our Scientific Board," said J. Robert Trujillo, M.D., Sc.D., founder, chairman and CEO of NeuroCytonix. "My mission is to 'Cure the Incurable' and Dr. Gallo's deep scientific expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we work to bring our disruptive technology to those in need."

NeuroCytonix has developed cutting-edge medical biotechnology focused on tissue engineering and regeneration. This technology and its related protocols are dramatically improving patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and disorders such as cerebral palsy, stroke, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autism and schizophrenia.

Robert Gallo, M.D.
Dr. Robert Gallo is known for his discovery of HIV, the cause of AIDS. He would go on to make advancements in the treatment of AIDS and other viral chronic diseases. He currently serves as the director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

J. Robert (J.R.) Trujillo, M.D., Sc.D.
Founder, Chairman and CEO, NeuroCytonix Inc.
Dr. J.R. Trujillo is a physician, scientist, inventor and entrepreneur who has spent his life studying neurosciences, neurovirology and molecular virology.

About NeuroCytonix Inc.
NeuroCytonix Inc., was founded by Dr. J.R. Trujillo to find cures for incurable neurological disease. The company's goal is to help people around the world with treatments for a range of diseases of the brain and nervous system.  NeuroCytonix is currently developing treatments for incurable neurological conditions including cerebral palsy, stroke and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). NeuroCytonix technology and its related protocols are a new approach to the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently, NeuroCytonix is implementing its first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controlled clinical trial for cerebral palsy.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Melanie White Lyons
202.557.9700
melanie@hautehausagency.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-robert-gallo-joins-neurocytonix-incs-scientific-board-301168941.html

SOURCE NeuroCytonix Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
