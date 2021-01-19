Dr. Sarav Shah First in Massachusetts to Use Innovative Stemless Shoulder Replacement

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sarav Shah is the first in the state to offer patients an innovative and bone-conserving implant for total shoulder replacement surgery.1

For those struggling with chronic shoulder pain caused by injury or arthritis, total shoulder replacement may be an option. This procedure involves removing diseased bone and cartilage and replacing it with orthopaedic implants.

For patients with relatively good bone quality, an innovative shoulder replacement implant called the Equinoxe® Stemless Shoulder may be an option, and Dr. Sarav Shah of Boston Orthopaedic and Spine is the first to make this option available to patients in the state of Massachusetts.

The Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder implant is a bone-conserving prosthesis designed for anatomic total shoulder replacement. In traditional shoulder replacement surgery, a metal stem is cemented or press-fit into the canal of the humerus, or arm bone. With the Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder, more of the patient’s natural bone can be preserved. Its 3D-printed design helps to enhance long-term fixation to the patient’s bone.

“Stemless implantation was designed to conserve bone, allow for shorter operative time with fewer surgical steps, decrease blood loss and is revision friendly,” said Dr. Shah.

If a candidate is eligible for total shoulder replacement, there are a number of variables that will be taken into consideration when selecting the best implant, including age, lifestyle and medical history.

“When joint pain and stiffness become severe enough to affect your daily life and comfort, and when that pain is not relieved by other treatment options, shoulder replacement may be recommended,” said Dr. Shah. “Those patients who are relatively younger with an intact rotator cuff and active lifestyle may be good candidates for the stemless shoulder.”

For more information about the Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shah, call 617-738-8642 or visit www.newenglandshoulderandelbow.com.

