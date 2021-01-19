Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Sarav Shah First in Massachusetts to Use Innovative Stemless Shoulder Replacement

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sarav Shah is the first in the state to offer patients an innovative and bone-conserving implant for total shoulder replacement surgery.1

For those struggling with chronic shoulder pain caused by injury or arthritis, total shoulder replacement may be an option. This procedure involves removing diseased bone and cartilage and replacing it with orthopaedic implants.

For patients with relatively good bone quality, an innovative shoulder replacement implant called the Equinoxe® Stemless Shoulder may be an option, and Dr. Sarav Shah of Boston Orthopaedic and Spine is the first to make this option available to patients in the state of Massachusetts.

The Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder implant is a bone-conserving prosthesis designed for anatomic total shoulder replacement. In traditional shoulder replacement surgery, a metal stem is cemented or press-fit into the canal of the humerus, or arm bone. With the Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder, more of the patient’s natural bone can be preserved. Its 3D-printed design helps to enhance long-term fixation to the patient’s bone.

“Stemless implantation was designed to conserve bone, allow for shorter operative time with fewer surgical steps, decrease blood loss and is revision friendly,” said Dr. Shah.

If a candidate is eligible for total shoulder replacement, there are a number of variables that will be taken into consideration when selecting the best implant, including age, lifestyle and medical history.

“When joint pain and stiffness become severe enough to affect your daily life and comfort, and when that pain is not relieved by other treatment options, shoulder replacement may be recommended,” said Dr. Shah. “Those patients who are relatively younger with an intact rotator cuff and active lifestyle may be good candidates for the stemless shoulder.”

For more information about the Equinoxe Stemless Shoulder or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shah, call 617-738-8642 or visit www.newenglandshoulderandelbow.com.

References:

  1. Data on file at Exactech, Inc.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aEPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners
PU
10:14aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommendation regarding suspension of dividend payment in the first half of 2021
PU
10:14aJaspreet Singh Joins Bounteous Executive Team As Chief Strategy & Insights Officer
BU
10:13aOil gains on hopes for improving demand
RE
10:13aInnovative Tech Solution to Dampen the Digital Divide During COVID
PR
10:13aINTEL CORP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10:13aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - McCarthy & Stone PLC
PR
10:13aTopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Brighten Up the Holidays
GL
10:12aStellantis ceo says group will launch 10 new electrified models in 2021
RE
10:12aDollar slides as investors look to Yellen comments on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ