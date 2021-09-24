Dr. Selim Aissi, Cybersecurity Innovator, Returns to Applied Dynamics as Board of Directors Member

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in industrial computing and connectivity, today announced the return of Dr. Selim Aissi as a Board of Directors Member. Dr. Aissi is a recognized technology and cybersecurity innovator and leader and received awards including the 2019 and 2021 CISO of the Year Award, Top 100 Global CISOs, and Most Influential CISOs. As an ADI Board Member, he will provide key insight and leadership to enable ADI to revolutionize Digital Engineering and Open Process Automation.

"It's time to supercharge the board," said Scott James, ADI's President and CEO, "Since its release in 2018, the ADEPT industrial software platform has seen a succession of new program wins, innovation research breakthroughs, and adoptions for legacy platform modernization. Our scaling strategy is moving into its next phase, and we need a board of directors fit for purpose. Furthermore, we are taking an aggressive approach with cybersecurity. Dr. Aissi's contributions will be impactful across the organization. And we are thrilled that this expertise is returning to us in the form of a highly accomplished former ADI employee."

Since his tenure as Section Head of Safety-Critical Embedded Software at ADI in the 1990s, Dr. Aissi has moved on to hold such distinguished roles as Chief Security Strategist & Architect at Intel and Vice President of Global Information Security at Visa. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Ellie Mae, Dr. Aissi was instrumental in Ellie Mae's successful acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) for $11 billion.

Dr. Aissi earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. aerospace engineering degrees from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Dr. Aissi has served as a Board of Directors Member and Board Advisor for several technology companies, venture capital firms, and security institutions, including TenEleven Ventures, Front Financial, MagicCube, FundingShield, Polly, Balbix, Dasera, State of California's Cybersecurity Task Force, the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC), UC Berkeley CISO Institute, and CISO Magazine. He co-authored the book Security for Mobile Networks and Platforms (Artech House).

ADI Technology Growth

Since its release in 2018, the ADEPT software platform has been delighting and empowering users of Digital Engineering and Open Process Automation (OPA) applications. Built on ADI's deep history with model-based systems engineering and open architecture real-time computing, ADEPT has quickly become a leading commercial real-time platform for rapid prototyping and all stages of test and evaluation to develop and test today's most complex, safety-critical, and/or mission-critical systems.

About Applied Dynamics

Applied Dynamics is a digital engineering and industrial digital transformation solutions company. We have been pushing the limits of simulation and real-time systems for over 60 years.

To learn more about ADI and the ADEPT platform, visit www.adi.com or send an email to adinfo@adi.com.

