Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Tristan Berry Joins Vituro Health Physician Network to Offer HIFU Treatment

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vituro Health is pleased to announce the new partnership with Dr. Tristan Berry of Southwest Premier Urology in Tucson, Arizona. This will allow Dr. Berry to offer High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology for prostate cancer patients. HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers reduced side effect risks compared to traditional cancer treatments and aims to help maintain quality of life for patients after treatment. Since Medicare began covering HIFU in January 2021, we are experiencing greater demand for this life changing treatment.

Dr. Tristan Berry of Southwest Premier Urology joins Vituro Health's physician network to offer HIFU for prostate cancer

Vituro Health arms partner physicians with HIFU technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. "Dr. Tristan Berry is a world-class physician dedicated to providing the best treatment options for his patients," says Vituro Health CEO Clete Walker. "With Medicare now providing coverage, we've seen continued growth of HIFU treatment, and we're excited to provide access for patients in southern Arizona."

Dr. Tristan Berry has been a physician partner with Southwest Premier Urology since 2016. After receiving his medical degree, Dr. Berry completed dual Fellowship training at Eastern Virginia Medical School to further specialize in urology. As a board-certified physician, Dr. Berry provides the highest-quality care for patients of all ages and all urologic needs. He is passionate about working with urologic cancer patients and started offering HIFU treatments in 2021.  

Southwest Premier Urology is one of Southern Arizona's premiere urology clinics. Southwest Premier Urology is at the forefront of offering a wide range of treatment options for patients. In addition to treating all common urologic problems, the urologists at Southwest Premier Urology specialize in the treatment of urologic cancers including those of the bladder, kidney, and prostate. Patients can rest assured they are choosing a physician who has attained the highest level of advanced training and skills possible to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Vituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Vituro Health provides concierge services and new cutting-edge technology in partnerships with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise, and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes. 

For more information about HIFU and Vituro Health, visit www.viturohealth.com.

For more information about Southwest Premier Urology, visit https://southwestpremierurology.com/.

Media Contact: Will Harris, Vituro Health LLC
Phone: (866) 484-8876
Email: wharris@viturohealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-tristan-berry-joins-vituro-health-physician-network-to-offer-hifu-treatment-301450014.html

SOURCE VITURO HEALTH


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.12.2021 at 19.45 EET
AQ
08:15aMicrobot Medical Secures Third Patent for the LIBERTY® Robotic System in the United States; Success of Protecting Novel Intellectual Property Complements Recent Design Freeze Achievement
AQ
08:14aCORONAVIRUS - SOUTH AFRICA : Health on implementation of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
AQ
08:13aBacanora Requests Cancellation of London Listing on Ganfeng Offer
DJ
08:12a'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
08:11aCricket-Collingwood to stand in as England coach for West Indies series
RE
08:10aFrance, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform
RE
08:09aMMEX RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aHologic Launches Panther Trax for High Volume Molecular Testing
BU
08:09aAstraZeneca Antibody Combination Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron in Studies
DJ
Latest news "Companies"