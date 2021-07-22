Log in
Dr Valda Henry Selected as Next ECCB Deputy Governor

07/22/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
Following an open process supported by SRI Executive Search and a report from the Monetary Council appointed Selection Panel, which interviewed the shortlisted candidates, the Monetary Council has determined that the next Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be Dr Valda F. Henry.

Dr Henry, a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica, is the holder of a PhD in Industrial Relations and Business, a Master's in Business Administration, a Bachelo'rs in Management and a Bachelor's in Law. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Global Professional in Human Resources, a SHRM-SCP.

Dr Henry worked as Senior Investment Officer at the ECCB from 1994-1998. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role with over twenty (20) years' experience in the public, private and financial sectors. Dr. Henry is the Founder and CEO of VF Consulting Inc, an HR consulting firm which she started in 2005.

Dr. Henry will be the third Deputy Governor of the ECCB and the first woman to assume the position. Her five-year term will commence in September 2021.

-30-

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:47:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
